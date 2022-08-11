At just 17 years old, up-and-comer flowerovlove is quickly blossoming into everyone's chic, new bedroom-pop fav.

Drawing inspiration from artists like Tame Impala, the artist's love of nature and an earnest approach to songwriting has her living up to her namesake, reflecting the beauty and natural growth of a flower. Combined with having walked at Paris Fashion Week and modeled for Gucci, flowerovlove's keen sense of style and mellowed out melodies are rapidly winning over hearts and minds.

Coming off the back of her previous single, "Hannah Montana," flowerovlove returns with her latest offering, "Get With You." Full of sunny guitars, hand claps and a punchy refrain, the psych-pop confection sees the artist curiously muse over a burgeoning crush with a playful mix of nostalgia and wistfulness. "'Get With You' is a mindset of going after something you want," flowerovlove explains. "Needing, wanting and urging to ‘get with it.'"

The track arrives alongside a new visual directed by the artist's brother, Wilfred Cisse, that shows flowerovlove followed by an obsessed doppelganger from London to Los Angeles. Equal parts Scooby Doo hijinks and David Lynchian existential horror, the music video juxtaposes the song's light-hearted atmosphere with a mounting sense of paranoia, as flowerovlove's stalker escalates from popping out of a pool and drinking her leftover tea to hiding out in bathrooms and eerily looming in her backyard.

“The 'Get With You' visual is a metaphor for chasing after your higher self, chasing after the person you want to be, your dreams and your goals," the artist says. "Joyce is going after flowerovlove from London to LA to pursue her dreams.”

Check out the PAPER premiere of flowerovlove's "Get With You" video and stream the single, below.