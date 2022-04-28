Florence Pugh wants to make it clear she's not into feet.

While foot fetishes are a completely acceptable kink, one person has apparently been violating the kink code of ethics in a pretty gross way, and, for some reason, is dragging Pugh into the mess.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the star recently revealed in an interview Eden Confidential that someone is posing as her online in an effort to solicit feet pics from her fans.

"It's truly grim. If anyone asks you, while pretending to be me, for feet pics... feel free to call them anything you like," Pugh said. And as if that wasn't bad enough, it appears as if the person in question is also trying to get money out of the scheme, as the actress said, "If they even dare to ask you for money, tell them that you hope their mother is proud."

It's unclear when exactly the scam actually started or what social media platforms they're using. However, it's worth noting that Pugh's own feet already seem to have plenty of admirers.

Back in March 2020, the star shared a photo of her foot in a black and white checkered slipper, resting on a pillow. Quoting an infamous line from her role as Amy March in her 2019 movie Little Women, Pugh jokingly captioned the Instagram post, "'I have lovely small feet. The best in the family,'" before adding that both mosquitos and Laurie — Amy's romantic love interest played by Timothée Chalamet — "have an uncontrollable foot fetish."

Granted, it was more than just Laurie and the mosquitoes who were quite titillating by the sight of what was actually more so a photo of Pugh's ankle, as a quick scroll through the comments make it quite obvious that her Instagram caption was right on the money.

