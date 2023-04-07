Flo Milli Curates Coachella Depop Collection With Amex

It's that Flo Milli shit!

Depop has teamed up with the rap legend and fashion icon for an exclusive edit of "Flo Milli's Festival Picks" ahead of Coachella weekend. For a limited time, fans and festival-goers will be able to shop Flo Milli's favorite "Y2K Vintage Party" second-hand finds for the festival season, in turn contributing to the circular economy that breathes new life into pre-loved clothing items.

Flo Milli, fresh on the heels of her new track "Nasty Dancer," says: "One fashion trend I'm absolutely loving right now is Y2K vintage. It's my inspiration for American Express and Depot's first ever Festival Edit." Ahead of her first-ever Coachella performance, she adds: "It's incredibly exciting to give my fans an opportunity to shop some of my favorite looks and second-hand finds ahead of my Coachella debut."

Flo Milli's festival edit can be found on the app and online. As festival season progresses, the collaboration will travel across the US and the UK to other headline festivals and artists.

Depop's Chief Marketing Officer Peter Semple said of the collaboration, “We’ll be offering Depop users the chance to shop curated style edits inspired by iconic musical artists who embody the bold, creative spirit of the Depop community." As Semple sees it, Depop is the perfect place to "commit to circular fashion" in a world with an "ever-growing number of festival attendees seeking to shop sustainably." Amex's Vice President of Experiential Marketing, Shiz Suzuki, added: "We’re so excited to kick off the first collection with Flo Milli and her style inspo ahead of her performance at Coachella.”

Looks in the edit include basically anything one would need for a weekend in the Coachella valley, including pre-loved designer clothing and footwear. Speaking of which, there's a pair of vintage Steve Madden wedges I might have to snag before the party starts!