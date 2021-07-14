Following the release of the artist's long-awaited debut album, Agor, this past Friday, Welsh producer Koreless has returned with a brand new visual for "White Picket Fence," directed by FKA twigs.

The first music video FKA twigs has directed for an artist other than herself, "White Picket Fence" matches the surreal and glitchy, ethereal vibes of the track. The producer pulls up to a pond in a lime green Lamborghini to go fishing while girls dressed like raver Barbarians dance nearby as a boy with painted on cartoon eyes exists in the same space.

"Lewis is not only a dear friend of mine but also one of my favourite collaborators," twigs told Fact. The two had previously worked together on her last album, Magdalene, with Koreless having productions credits on "Sad Day," "Holy Terrain," "Mary Magdalene" and "Mirrored Heart."

She continued, "His sonic palette is equally as alien and otherworldly as it is grounded and in me it evokes feelings of being close to nature. For Lewis' video I wanted to create this in a visual. The mystery intertwined with a feeling of familiarity. The 'White Picket Fence' visual is a modern day reenactment of a fable that doesn't exist. Each character represents a sound in the music and the audience is a voyeur as the music is personified into a mystical happening."

Of their creative partnership, Koreless added, "I've got an enormous amount of respect for her as a musician and visual artist. I'd always loved how she brought her songs to life with her visual insights, and when she came to me with an idea for 'White Picket Fence' it was a no-brainer. WPF is one of the most precious songs on the album, but I trusted her to have full control and love the result. Also I got to drive a Lamborghini (15 metres at 2mph) and learn to fish. Win win."

Check out the FKA twigs directed video for "White Picket Fence" by Koreless off his debut album, Agor, out now on Young.