Hot on the heels of her collaboration with The Weeknd, "Tears in the Club," FKA twigs is back to announce her new mixtape, CAPRISONGS.

The follow-up to 2019's Magdalene, twigs is closing out Capricorn season with a brand new project that sees the artist inviting more friends into her creative fold, featuring collaborations with Pa Salieu, Daniel Ceasar, Jorja Smith, Unknown T, Rema, Dystopia and Shygirl, as well as production from Arca, Sega Bodega, Koreless, Mike Dean, P2J, Psymun, Warren Ellis and more.

“CAPRISONGS... it’s bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when you’re thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness. And my world: London, Hackney, Los Angeles, New York City and Jamaica," FKA twigs writes on Instagram.

"It’s my stubborn Caprisun ass telling me to work thru my pain by delivering at work, don’t think just go studio and create," she goes on to say. "My Sagi moon being the enigmatic temptress craving the club, to dance and to be social and my Pisces/Venus hot mess disastrous heart falling in love all over again. But this time with music and with myself.”

Having previously tackled romantic trauma and recovery from the removal of fibroids on her uterus for her last album, FKA twigs has no shortage of material to draw on for this mixtape. Last year saw twigs file a lawsuit against former boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for alleged assault, sexual battery and abuse. That being said, twigs did tell Louis Theroux in 2020, “My next music is, ironically, a lot lighter than the usual music that I make. I spent so much time in darkness with [LaBeouf] that in lockdown I’ve been missing my friends and going out, getting ready, and dancing. I’ve wanted to make music for the people closest to me that I love.”

CAPRISONGS is set to arrive January 14. check out the official artwork and full tracklist, below.

CAPRISONGS TRACKLIST

1. ride the dragon 2. honda (feat pa salieu) 3. meta angel 4. tears in the club (feat the weeknd) 5. oh my love 6. pamplemousse 7. caprisongs interlude 8. lightbeamers 9. papi bones (feat shygirl) 10. which way (feat dystopia) 11. jealousy (feat rema) 12. careless (feat daniel caesar) 13. minds of men 14. minds of men (outro) 15. darjeeling (feat jorja smith & unknown t) 16. christi interlude 17. thank you song