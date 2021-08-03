Fetty Wap and his daughter's mother, Turquoise Miami, have confirmed the death of their 4-year-old child, Lauren Maxwell, who reportedly died earlier this summer. Turquoise took to Instagram to publicly announce the tragic news.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart, and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," she wrote. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself, 'i love you LAUREN ' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

After performing at Rolling Loud in Miami, Fetty Wap dedicated the show to his daughter: "Lolo daddy did that shit for you last night baby girl," he said.

Turquoise has since posted a message on Instagram Stories in support of Fetty Wap and his impact in Lauren's life, looking to protect him from negative comments from fans about their perception of it.

"He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her," she wrote. "He didn't post her the same way I didnt [sic], because Lauren used to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to."

She continued, "All that y'all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience. It couldn't hurt some of y'all to be a little bit more compassionate, you don't have to kick a man while he's down. Losing a child is as down as it gets."

In July, fans started to speculate that something was wrong when Fetty Wap posted on Facebook writing "June 24th" with a broken heart emoji. Later that month, Hot 97 reported that Lauren had been sick for a month and died in her sleep. Her exact passing date hasn't been made public.

Fetty Wap, who's also a father to five other children — Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, 3 — also lost his younger brother, whom he often referred to as his twin, last October.

Back then, Fetty Wap took to social media to write about dealing with loss. "I done lost so many niggas that shit was almost starting to feel normal... but lil brother man it feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling," he said. "I know ya slogan 'don't cry for me slide for me' I just don't know what ima tell my nephew when he ask me why I ain't make sure you was ok..."