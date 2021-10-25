It's been a big year for leaks in fashion, particularly if you're Fendi. First, news broke early about a potential link-up with Versace (which was later confirmed at a show during Milan Fashion Week) and then some images leaked on social media about a collaboration between the Italian brand and SKIMS, Kim Kardashian-West's shapewear brand.

The reality star confirmed the rumors this morning on Instagram after she unveiled a series of official images of herself wearing pieces from the co-branded, logo-heavy collection (first looks include a sheer black bralette, matching tights and black, brown and green bodysuits). I guess now we know why she spent so much time in Rome, where Fendi is based, not too long ago.

"Introducing FENDI x SKIMS — a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS," she captioned the post. "This limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6am PST at www.fendiskims.com. #FENDIxSKIMS." And according to her IG story, it will feature "sculpting silhouettes, rich fabrics, bold colors and a special hybrid logo pattern."

Kim Jones, the women's artistic director for Fendi (and close friend of Kardashian), uploaded a preview of the campaign taken by photographer Steven Meisel, as did the official SKIMS IG account. The two Kims are also on the latest cover of WSJ Magazine together, with Kardashian wearing a white Fendi monogram minidress.