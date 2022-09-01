Last weekend, shockwaves were sent across the indie rock community after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were publicized against Arcade Fire singer Win Butler. In the midst of a U.K. and Ireland tour, supporting act Feist penned an open letter to her social media accounts announcing that she will not open for the band for the remainder of the dates.

"At a pub in Dublin, after rehearsing with my band, I read the same headline you did," the letter begins. "We didn't have any time to prepare for what was coming let alone a chance to decide not to fly across the ocean into the belly of this situation."

Feist further goes on to write that "to stay on tour would symbolize I was either defending or ignoring the harm caused by Win Butler and to leave would imply I was the judge and jury." She goes on to say that her existence on the tour was solely to represent herself and not imply any support for or against Arcade Fire and acknowledges the harm Butler caused. "I can't solve that by quitting, and I can't solve it by staying. But I can't continue," she writes.



The singer goes on to announce her exit from the tour, writing "I'm imperfect and I will navigate this decision imperfectly, but what I'm sure of is the best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour, not this conversation."

Prior to her decision to exit, Feist appeared to address the situation by announcing that the proceeds of merch sales at the Dublin dates would be donated to Women's Aid Ireland, a nonprofit that supports victims of domestic abuse.

As of writing, the tour has not been canceled, nor has the band publicly addressed the allegations. Beck is scheduled to open for Arcade Fire's North American leg, which begins October 28.

Read Feist's full statement below.