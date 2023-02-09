"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see February's biggest fashion news.

Dsquared2 Buddy by MySecretCase Courtesy of Dsquared2 Dsquared2 is getting into sex toys with the launch of a new collab with MySecretCase. The USB-chargable collection consists of a clitoral sucker, dildo and a penis ring made in a soft skin-safe waterproof silicone all featuring the Dsquared2 logo. Available now at Dsquared2.com

CDLP Adds Jockstraps to Core Collection Courtesy of CDLP/ Clifton Mooney

Fans of Swedish label CDLP's tonal, minimalist underwear can now enjoy the same luxe experience with jockstraps. The brand, which launched the category briefly 2018 and 2020 in limited-edition styles, is officially reintroducing jockstraps to their core collection. The super soft silk-like fabric is lyocell, and the waistband is tonal black with signature CDLP debossed logo. Available now at CDLP.com

COS x YEBOAH Courtesy of COS

COS and emerging designer Reece Yeboah join forces to launch his namesake brand YEBOAH with a new collaboration. The collection developed with COS combines street-luxe wear with contemporary tailoring codes. Available now at CosStores.com

Rimowa x Palace Courtesy of Rimowa