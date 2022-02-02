"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for February.

Christian Louboutin Goes Glam-Rock With 'Our Angels' Line Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin's "Our Angels" collection consists of genderless shoe styles offered in the brand's most extensive size range to-date, going from a size 36 to 46. There are ankle-length and mid-calf length lace-up platforms and over the knee boot styles, as well as crossbody bags, all made in satin, leather and intricate floral strass embellishments. "What I like about angels is that they don’t have gender but are still very sensual," Louboutin said in a statement. "It relates to so many people I like and admire, human yet celestial, making me dream. It appeared very natural to dedicate a collection to what I’ve named Our Angels.” Available now at ChristianLouboutin.com and Nordstrom.com

Miu Miu Launches Sneaker With New Balance Courtesy of Miu Miu

For Spring 2022, Miu Miu is reinterpreting the iconic New Balance 574 sneakers from the 1980s. In selections of white, khaki, and blue, the New Balance x Miu Miu sneakers feature raw-cut edges and a deconstructed vibe, with stacked New Balance and Miu Miu logos on the tongue. Available now at MiuMiu.com

Golden Goose Launches ‘Miami Vibes’ Collection Courtesy of Golden Goose

As part of their Spring 2022 Journey collection, Golden Goose launches the “Miami Vibes” capsule. Drawing inspiration from the city after which it is named, the capsule infuses Miami’s energetic vibes into clothes inspired by Miami landmarks, from Ocean Drive to the Art Deco architecture of South Beach. Golden Goose’s signature faded leopard print is updated to tonal Miami hues—neon pink and turquoise—with Floridian flamingos, palms, and hibiscus flowers adorning the tropical prints. Available now at GoldenGoose.com.

threeASFOUR Launches Kundalini Made-to-Order Collection Courtesy of threeASFOUR