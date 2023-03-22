The First Fashion Trust US Awards Celebrated Rising Design Talent

The inaugural Fashion Trust US awards held on Tuesday night in Los Angeles honored rising designers and talent, and drew some big names in the fashion and creative industries.

The awards were given out in the categories of ready-to-wear, jewelry, sustainability, inclusivity, as well as a Graduate Award and a Google Creativity Award. Hosted by comedian Phoebe Robinson, the ceremony honored Puppets and Puppets, Elena Velez, Soull and Dynasty Ogun of L’Enchanteur Aisling Camps, Papa Oppong and Jacques Agbobly.

The Fashion Trust was established in 2011 by Tania Fares, who created a board of top-notch advisers for the US launch, which include model Miranda Kerr, actress and designer Kate Hudson, stylists Karla Welch and Law Roach, Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr, designer and TV personality Tan France, LB Media founder and former InStyle editor Laura Brown and Academy Award-winning costume designer Arianne Phillips.

Guests included Demi Moore, Olivia Wilde, Kiernan Shipka, Heidi Klum, Kate Beckinsale, Chris Appleton, Ciara, Christine Quinn and more.

Paris Jackson