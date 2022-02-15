"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for February.

Thom Browne Launches Tartan Project During NYFW Courtesy of Thom Browne

Thom Browne's next show won't be until April, but he's not sitting NYFW out entirely this week. This morning, the designer debuted a series of photos of men, women and children wearing his signature gray and navy tartan, based on the proprietary pattern he has listed with the Tartan Registry of Scotland. Since launching the tartan design for Fall 2006, he's been revisiting it ever since on different fabrics, materials and silhouettes. Browne's heritage fabrics will be further explored in his Fall 2022 collection.

Tommy Hilfiger Launches Design Competition for Black Talent Photo via Getty

Tommy Hilfiger, in partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row, is launching the New Legacy Challenge with the goal to promote the upcoming generation of Black designers through a platform dedicated to amplifying their talent and vision. The winner of the New Legacy Challenge will receive a grant for $20,000 and the opportunity to co-design a capsule collection alongside the Tommy Hilfiger design team. Visit Tommy.com to learn more about the New Legacy Challenge.

Lous Vuitton Launches "Daybreak" Collection by Virgil Abloh Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton's latest menswear capsule, called "Daybreak," is a reinterpretation of sportswear and workwear best summed up by this Virgil Abloh quote of the pre-fall collection: "Don't let your day job define you." Indeed, the late designer updated classic daywear pieces with a free and relaxed spirit. Tailored trousers imbued with baggy volumes, blousons instead of blazers, padded jackets in the brand's flower pattern and so much more. "My philosophy is very much informed by the clothes that people actually wear," he said. "What I do is an analysis of a generation: what do people buy and why do they wear it? That question naturally creates an equal interest in tradition as it does in changing tradition. But it’s also about challenging myself and exploring different land. That is creative freedom." Available in Louis Vuitton stores in March

Cole Sprouse Teams Up With Versace on Eyewear Capsule Photography by Steven Klein Versace has a new eyewear capsule collection out with Cole Sprouse. Consisting of two sunglasses and one optical frame ranging in price from $278-$368: the Medusa Focus, Medusa Mesmerize and Medusa Dream. The campaign was shot by Steven Klein. Available now at SunglassHut and LensCrafters.

Net-a-Porter and the British Fashion Council Launch Mentorship Scheme

Net-a-Porter just launched a new new mentorship scheme with the British Fashion Council called the Vanguard Education Fund designed to help final-year BA students upon graduation. Mentors include Cate Holstein, founder of Khaite, designers Conner Ives and Christopher John Rogers; and Instagram's Eva Chen. Four winners will be selected and awarded a £12,500 bursary each, and paired with two leaders within the industry, who will act as mentors for the academic year. Applications Open: January 31, 2022 Applications Close: March 3, 2022 Winner’s Announcement: June 2022

Mulberry Launches Its Softest Bag Yet Courtesy of Mulberry The Mulberry Softie is a new collection of quilted, pillow-y bags in three styles and sizes made from Nappa Leather and filled with thick feather down. Available now at Mulberry.com

Brian Bolke Unveils Major Expansion of The Conservatory on Two Courtesy

Good news for Dallas shoppers: The Conservatory on Two, located in Highland Park Village and founded by retail innovator Brian Bolke, just underwent a major expansion and will open on February 7. The space is now 9,000 square feet and features new designers and discoveries, alongside an installation created by renowned interior design star Alessandra Branca and a Spring 2022 Trunk Show by Adam Lippes. Additionally, Teak Tea Room is set to open within The Conservatory space on February 23 and will be open for lunch Tuesday to Saturday, serving from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Marla Aaron Partners With Bergdorf Goodman for Pop-Up Photo: Richard Cadan In celebration of the brand’s 10th anniversary, Marla Aaron is staging an interactive pop-up event at Bergdorf Goodman in NYC, beginning February 1. As the blueprint of the hardware trend in the jewelry industry — ranging from locks and chains to rings and necklaces — Aaron’s designs are offered at the pop-up in new selections, alongside a jewelry-dispensing gumball machine. Aaron is set to make appearances at the space throughout the coming months.

Nigo's First Designs for Kenzo Are Already Dropping Courtesy of Kenzo

New creative director Nigo just showed his first runway collection for Kenzo last month during Paris Fashion Week men's, but his first designs for the brand are already coming out. Having been installed in his new post back in September, his first drop for the brand launches as a capsule for Spring/Summer on February 5. (There are three additional drops planned.) Pieces include hoodies, nylon jackets and crewneck sweatshirts printed with the boke, a Japanese flower that blooms in February. Available starting February 5 at Kenzo.com

Maison Kitsuné Teams Up With Olympia Le Tan Photography: Peter Schlesinger

Maison Kitsuné is joining forces with long-time friend of the brand, Olympia Le Tan, for a range of menswear and womenswear. Inspired by cult classics, “A Fox Day Afternoon” draws upon the Parisian history and New York present-day lifestyle of Olympia Le Tan’s founder Gildas Loaëc. The collection features signature hoodies, city dresses and trousers, ruffled blouses, pencil skirts, and color-blocked shirts in a colorful, vibrant selection. Available beginning February 17 at MaisonKitsune.com

Christian Louboutin Goes Glam-Rock With 'Our Angels' Line Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin's "Our Angels" collection consists of genderless shoe styles offered in the brand's most extensive size range to-date, going from a size 36 to 46. There are ankle-length and mid-calf length lace-up platforms and over the knee boot styles, as well as crossbody bags, all made in satin, leather and intricate floral strass embellishments. "What I like about angels is that they don’t have gender but are still very sensual," Louboutin said in a statement. "It relates to so many people I like and admire, human yet celestial, making me dream. It appeared very natural to dedicate a collection to what I’ve named Our Angels.” Available now at ChristianLouboutin.com and Nordstrom.com

Miu Miu Launches Sneaker With New Balance Courtesy of Miu Miu

For Spring 2022, Miu Miu is reinterpreting the iconic New Balance 574 sneakers from the 1980s. In selections of white, khaki, and blue, the New Balance x Miu Miu sneakers feature raw-cut edges and a deconstructed vibe, with stacked New Balance and Miu Miu logos on the tongue. Available now at MiuMiu.com

Golden Goose Launches ‘Miami Vibes’ Collection Courtesy of Golden Goose

As part of their Spring 2022 Journey collection, Golden Goose launches the “Miami Vibes” capsule. Drawing inspiration from the city after which it is named, the capsule infuses Miami’s energetic vibes into clothes inspired by Miami landmarks, from Ocean Drive to the Art Deco architecture of South Beach. Golden Goose’s signature faded leopard print is updated to tonal Miami hues—neon pink and turquoise—with Floridian flamingos, palms, and hibiscus flowers adorning the tropical prints. Available now at GoldenGoose.com.

threeASFOUR Launches Kundalini Made-to-Order Collection Courtesy of threeASFOUR