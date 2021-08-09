"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for August.

Maison Margiela Opens Store in Miami's Design District Photo: Kiko Ricote/Kikor.com

Maison Margiela has opened an immersive boutique in the heart of Miami's eclectic design district. Spanning two floors, the boutique offers selections from the brand's men's and women's ready-to-wear collections, accessories, shoes, small leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and fragrances. Developed by Dutch architect Anne Holtrop, the store's concept offers a unique customer experience inspired by abstraction and reality. The Miami location is the brand's fifth US location, building on the brand's established stores in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. To celebrate the store's opening, a limited edition selection of the Tabi Bianchetto and Replica Bianchetto shoes will be available exclusively at the Miami Design District store. Open now at 142 NE 41st Street, Miami, FL, 33137.

Hanifa Premieres Third Capsule Collection Photography: Rod Coplin

Designer Anifa Mvuemba, mastermind behind the future-forward label, Hanifa, has just surprised fans with the third installment of her capsule collection. Featuring six unique silhouettes in bright, saccharine colors like emerald, lilac, and orange, an array of dresses compliments every figure. From free-flowing, floor-length dresses to cutout backless blazer-esque styles, the collection offers a twist on that oh-so-classic summer sundress. The full collection is available now at Hanifa.co

The Great Frog Opens Soho Boutique Photography: Alec Nguyen

The Rock N' Roll jewelry boutique loved by Iggy Pop, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, and Harry Styles isn't leaving the Big Apple anytime soon. Designed by Limen Studio, the British fine jewelry brand is opening their second New York store in Soho, its sixth global store altogether. Nestled in between posh, upscale brands on West Broadway and Thompson Street, the brand's refined, yet punk rock aesthetic is set to change the vibe of the neighborhood, breathing in a new era to shake up Soho.

Fendi and Rimowa Reunite for Another Collaboration Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi has once again joined forces luxury luggage label Rimowa to create a line of suitcases. The cases feature black Cuoio Romano leather handles on the top and side, while Fendi's FF logo appears with a brushed effect on the aluminum that changes depending on the light. The suitcase is available in total black or in a natural aluminum color with contrasting black handles. Available now at Fendi.com



Polly Apfelbaum and Madeline Hollander Exhibit at Dries Van Noten Photography: Darian Zahedi

The newest exhibition at the Dries Van Noten has invited Polly Apfelbaum and Madeline Hollander to exhibit their show Some People See Time at their Los Angeles store, which will run from August 7 through September 11. Located in The Little House, the exhibition brings together watercolor paintings by Hollander and textile floor works by Apfelbaum. Operating as a material conversation between these oft-collaborators, the artworks in the exhibition catalogue the passing of time through the lens of color, pattern and movement.

Arc'teryx Debuts System_A Capsule Collection Courtesy of Arc'teryx

Arc'teryx is introducing System_A, their first gender-inclusive capsule collection offering blending outdoot technology with modern style. The easy-to-wear, versatile and functional pieces are made to be shared and worn by all, and they've been designed for a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts. System_A allows the wearer to transition seamlessly between low and high impact activities. Available starting August 11

JORDANLUCA's Footwear Expansion Pays Homage to Queer London Nightlife Photography: Jason Lloyd-Evan

Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto's three-year-old brand JORDANLUCA, known for its subversive British approach to traditional Italian menswear, is expanding into footwear for Spring 2022. The label is teaming up with licensing firm Six London for the new endeavor, and to celebrate the upcoming launch, Bowen and Marchetto unveiled a cheeky new campaign recreating their first encounter in 2010 in the bathroom stall at a now-closed London nightclub with a series of suggestive images evoking queer, underground nightlife.

Bernard James' Family Portraits Photography: Cesar Buitrago

Following the release of last year's family portraits to highlight his fine jewelry, Bernard James returns with a fresh set of faces in an aim to document the changing communities in fashion, design, art, music and other inspiring endeavors. Shot by Cesar Buitrago, James' inner circle of close creative collaborators and talented friends are celebrated as the series' stars. Portraits include the likes of Naomi Elizée, Sickamore, Amanda Murray, Telsha Anderson, and Rachael Wang coming together in an intimate look at love and community.

Tekla and Stüssy Launch Beachwear Capsule Photography: Charlie McHarg

Copenhagen-based Tekla and NYC cult streetwear brand Stüssy are heading to the beach. To celebrate the summer, the labels are collaborating on a relaxed beachwear line, debuting sleepwear, robes and towels made out of organic cotton terry. Simple, yet sophisticated prints, like swirls and hand-drawn pinstripes, retain a cool city style. Muted, earth tones found in the collection's bedding and garments feel like the perfect palette to unwind. Available at teklafabrics.com and stüssy.com starting August 6.

Champion X Muhammad Ali Returns For Round 2 Courtesy of Champion

Following a successful first drop, legacy streetwear label Champion is tapping into Muhammad Ali's aspirations yet again. The second installment of the collaborative capsule arrives in the form of sweat shorts, hoodies, robes and t-shirts — a nod to Ali's athletic legacy. Both men's and women's styles retain Champion's signature heritage while prepping you to enter the boxing ring. The Champion X Muhammad Ali capsule is available now on champion.com

Burberry Launches Monogram-Clad NFT Courtesy of Burberry/ Mythical Games

The first installment of Burberry's limited-edition B series product drops is here, and it's arrived in the form of a digital shark. The London-based label has jumped on the NFT craze by launching the Burberry Blanko, a non-fungible token in the form of a a shark named Sharky B. The creation is a customizable character in Mythical Games' Blankos Block Party series. Patrons can also buy Burberry-branded accessories — like jetpacks and and pool shoes — for Sharky B to wear in-game.The TB monogram, established in accordance with the house's Animal Kingdom manifesto, made an appearance at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami earlier this summer for a limited pop-up. If Sharky B was IRL, no doubt he would have been there. The Burberry Blanko NFT will be available to purchase in the Blankos Block Party game starting August 11.

