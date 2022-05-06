"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for May.

Superstar stylist Lotta Volkova, the muse of Demna's Balenciaga (she's also been styling viral Miu Miu's runway shows), has designed a new ready-to-wear collection with Jean Paul Gaultier. She edited and some of the brand's iconic pieces from past seasons, including corseted lingerie, conical breasts and trompe-l’œil prints.

"Discovering Jean Paul Gaultier and Antoine de Caunes presenting their TV show Eurotrash was one of the 1st memories of fashion for me," Volkova said. "What struck me was extreme eccentricity, uncompromising vision, wit and never-ending festive celebration of fashion, culture, music and underground cultures that all formed an extraordinary world of Jean Paul Gaultier."

Available now at JeanPaulGaultier.com