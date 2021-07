"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for June.

Mike Tyson Stars in Fausto Puglisi's Debut Menswear Collection for Roberto Cavalli Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

Inspired by our inner wild side, the Italian label pays homage to rock-n-roll chic with the debut of its first menswear collection for Spring 2022. Exuding the brand's signature opulence, animal print breezy button up shirts and distressed denim shirts are an ode to pop culture icons and rockers or days past. The collection revolves around society's notions of what masculinity is: assertive, bold, and unapologetic while remaining true to stylish aesthetics and a life of excess. "Tyson may not be your regular perfect hero, but he is a man who fell and got up more than once in his life," Creative Director Fausto Puglisi said. "Looking at all that he has survived to be where he is now, that takes true grit and resilience. To me that grit, resilience and personal sense of style embodies the core essence of Cavalli."

Burberry's TB Summer Monogram Takeover at the Goodtime Hotel Courtesy of Burberry

To celebrate the release of the British brand's newest monogram, Burberry has gone to the sunny shores of Miami Beach. Miami's latest It-spot, the Strawberry Moon dayclub at the Goodtime Hotel, has been transformed into a Burberry-filled world. Set in a deep cobalt and cool grey, the interlocking TB monogram envelops day beds, cabanas, and parasols throughout the tropical oasis. The effort marks one of Burberry's many outdoor campaigns promoting the monogram this summer. You can visit the TB Summer Monogram takeover at the goodtime hotel at 601 Washington Ave, Miami Beach.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Horizon Music Speaker Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

JBL speakers, step aside. There's a new accessory in town. Louis Vuitton launched one of their first technology accessories with the arrival of the New Horizon speaker, something you no doubt have seen on your Instagram feed over the past few days. Mirroring Nicolas Ghesquiere's Toupie leather handbag, the New Horizon speaker is a sleek take on the houses' modern silhouettes. The speaker is portable and synchronizes light flashes to the music. Beats Pill who?

The Louis Vuitton New Horizon speaker is available to purchase now online.



Calypso St. Barth Is Back And Better Than Ever Courtesy of Calypso St. Barth

Beloved resort wear label and lifestyle brand Calypso St. Barth is returning back to fashion, connecting directly with their consumers online. Founded originally in 1992, the New York-based line capitalized off fashion's love affair with escapism, transporting women to far out destinations through dreamy, tropical garments. Re-imagined in the 21st century, the brand's revamp emerges with sustainable swimwear, ready-to-wear, and evening style garments perfect for taking a luxurious trip abroad. The '60s and '70s golden era of travel inspires the label's collection, with bohemian francais prints and vibrant mod colors. The full relaunch is available on CalypsoStBarth.com and at Tenet in East Hampton and Southampton boutiques, respectively.

Amina Muaddi and Wolfword Release Collaboration Tights Courtesy of Wolford

What's better than a pair of beautiful pumps? Neon tights to go along with them. Hot girl footwear label Amina Muaddi and Wolford are teaming up on a colorful collection of hosiery just in time for a hedonic summer. Embellished nude fishnets, slime green mesh tights, and sleek latex leggings round off the collection. A cherry red, sheer pair of hosiery compliments Amina Muaddi's signature slinky heels as well, stars shining on their own in the collection campaign. Available now on Wolford's website.

Goop and PUMA Release Fitness Capsule Courtesy of Goop

Goop, Gweneth Paltrow's Health-Conscious Hot Mom brand is all about living your best life through wellness. It's no surprise the cult label is partnering up with PUMA to inspire readers' fitness goals. In time for the summer, Goop and Puma are launching a limited-edition, studio-ready capsule of apparel, footwear, and accessories. Inspired by the LA label's luxurious aesthetic, PUMA's own brand DNA is infused with a sleek color palette and signature, rich details. Among the fitness offerings include various monochrome workout sets and add-ons like a marble workout mat and stylish water bottle. It's giving opulence at the yoga studio. Available now on both Goop and Puma's respective websites.

Kenneth Ize Launches New Collaboration With Karl Lagerfeld

In a new collaboration between the two labels, a fusion of African and European heritage collides in a thoughtful exploration of geometric patterns and bold shapes. The Karl Lagerfeld x Kenneth Ize capsule collection for Spring-Summer 2021 brings together two complete worlds bound by their love of style. The collection, launched in conjunction with online retailer Farfetch, is composed of coordinated printed separates, casual tailored trousers, and knit tops. For those who know the two creatives best, the curated capsule feels true to the late designer's legacy. "There's a freshness to Kenneth's designs that is so very different, and it creates a nice contrast to the brand's DNA," said Style Adviser and longtime friend of Lagerfeld, Carine Roitfeld. "I'm certain that Karl would have loved the collection and its exploration of color and culture." Available now at Farfetch and Karl.com

Axel Arigato Taps Into Keith Haring's Message Of Love Courtesy of Axel Arigato

The British fashion and footwear line is heading across the pond to collaborate with the estate of late New York-based street artist, Keith Haring. In celebration of love and unity, both the label and Keith Haring studio worked together to create a one-of-a-kind documentary highlighting LGBTQ+ couples in Axel Arigato. The limited-edition loungewear collection features Harring's signature characters in playful colors. Organic cotton hoodies and sweatpants, sneakers, and bomber jackets all draw upon the motifs once lining the streets of New York in the '80s during the AIDS epidemic, calling upon a message of empathy and togetherness in the face of loss. The full collection is available now on Axel Arigato's website.

JW Anderson and Persol Collaborate on Sunglasses Collection Courtesy of Persol

As a part of their Spring 2022 collection, JW Anderson has partnered with Italian eyewear brand Persol on a series of sunglasses. Made from recycled acetate, the collection's sunglasses arrive in a series of colorways and geometric shapes that combine the distinct aesthetics of both brands. The collaboration resulted in two silhouettes — the PO0649 and PO0009 — which are featured in an evocative campaign lensed by photographer Tyler Mitchell. Available on persol.com and jwanderson.com and at Persol boutiques and the JW Anderson London flagship store.

