"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for January.

Rag & Bone Launches Capsule of "Future Staples" Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone's latest capsule marries technical fabrics and sporty constructions with retro colors and heritage staples for a wardrobe-driven, mix-and-match collection. The men's, women's, unisex and accessories offering includes leggings, a low back body suit, paper bag-waist pants, unlined coated linen parkas and a bomber made of 100% recycled nylon. Available now at Rag-Bone.com

Barbie and Balmain Are Teaming Up on a Collection and NFTs Courtesy of Mattel

The first big fashion collab of 2022 is here: Barbie and Balmain are teaming up on a new ready-to-wear and accessories collection.The partnership also includes three Barbie x Balmain NFTs (Barbie and Ken avatars styled in complete looks from Balmain’s designs) that will be sold at auction through Mattel Creations. “As our campaign images make very clear, Barbie and Balmain are embarking upon a distinctly multicultural, inclusive and always joy-filled adventure,” says Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. "For this collaboration, we are building upon the New French Style of Balmain’s most recent collections, once again showing that Balmain is inspired by the truly diverse and exciting beauty found on today’s Parisian boulevards and avenues." The Barbie x Balmain ready-to-wear and accessories line will be available beginning January 13 at Balmain.com

Global Female Athletes Show Off New Dior Vibe Line Athina Koinii (Courtesy of Dior)

Maria Grazia Chiuri's Cruise 2022 show for Dior, held in an ancient Greek stadium in Athens last summer, was all about the idea of movement and freedom. In the spirit of that sporty "Dior Vibe" collection, pieces of which are available now, the brand partnered up with several athletes from around the globe in their natural to show off the new line. The series spotlights Greek athlete Athina Koini, Somali boxer Ramla Ali, Afghan-Danish soccer player Nadia Nadim and more.

Casadei Celebrates 10 Years of Its Signature BLADE Heel Photography: Ellen von Unwerth

Casadei is gearing up to celebrate 10 years of its signature Blade shoe — a blade-sharp heel with built in hardened steel — beloved by everyone from Heidi Klum to Taylor Swift to Lourdes Leon. As part of the milestone, the Italian label enlisted revered photographer Ellen von Unwerth to shoot a series of portraits showcasing Casadei's new Blade capsule collection for Spring 2022, including an invisible boot made in transparent vinyl. The Casadei Blade 10th Anniversary capsule launches January 10 on Casadei.com

Emily in Paris Launches Fashion Line With My Beachy Side Courtesy of My Beachy Side