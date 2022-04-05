"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for April.

Lourdes Leon, Bella Hadid and More Front Burberry's Lola Bag Campaign

Burberry's latest campaign puts its Lola bag front and center, a style Riccardo Tisci first introduced in 2019 named after the song “Lola” by ’60s British rock band The Kinks. Lourdes Leon, who also happens to go by Lola, is one of the campaign stars, further cementing her relationship with the brand after fronting ads for a project between Burberry and SSENSE last year and attending its London show in 2020. She's joined by fellow models Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn and Ella Richards in the Lola bag campaign done in partnership with Torso Solutions. The Lola bag collection is available at Burberry.com

Calvin Klein and Palace Collaborate for the First Time Photography: Alasdair McLellan/ Courtesy of Calvin Klein

CK1 Palace is the new joint collaboration between Calvin Klein and Palace, which will include apparel (including denim and underwear), footwear (in partnership with Vans) and a new take on Calvin's signature CK One fragrance. The campaign acts as a love letter to both New York and London, the hometown of Calvin Klein and Palace, respectively. Available starting April 8th at PalaceSkateBoards.com and CalvinKlein.com

"Belfast" Star Jude Hill Is the New Face of Thom Browne Kids Photography: Cass Bird/ Courtesy of Thom Browne

One of the breakout stars of this year's awards season is Jude Hill, the adorable Northern Irish actor who wowed critics with his performance in the film Belfast. The 11-year-old most recently attended the Oscars for which he wore a full look from Thom Browne, and now he's officially the face of the brand's spring kid's campaign (Thom Browne launched childrenswear in January of 2021). The playful black and white images show Hill in miniature scale surrounded by a giant Hector dog while showing off the new collection including suits covered in tiny dachsund prints. The spring kid's collection is available now at ThomBrowne.com

Fiorucci's Spring 2022 Collection Arrives at Fred Segal Pop-Up