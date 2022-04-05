"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for April.
Lourdes Leon, Bella Hadid and More Front Burberry's Lola Bag Campaign
Burberry's latest campaign puts its Lola bag front and center, a style Riccardo Tisci first introduced in 2019 named after the song “Lola” by ’60s British rock band The Kinks. Lourdes Leon, who also happens to go by Lola, is one of the campaign stars, further cementing her relationship with the brand after fronting ads for a project between Burberry and SSENSE last year and attending its London show in 2020. She's joined by fellow models Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn and Ella Richards in the Lola bag campaign done in partnership with Torso Solutions.
The Lola bag collection is available at Burberry.com
Calvin Klein and Palace Collaborate for the First Time
Photography: Alasdair McLellan/ Courtesy of Calvin Klein
CK1 Palace is the new joint collaboration between Calvin Klein and Palace, which will include apparel (including denim and underwear), footwear (in partnership with Vans) and a new take on Calvin's signature CK One fragrance. The campaign acts as a love letter to both New York and London, the hometown of Calvin Klein and Palace, respectively.
Available starting April 8th at PalaceSkateBoards.com and CalvinKlein.com
"Belfast" Star Jude Hill Is the New Face of Thom Browne Kids
Photography: Cass Bird/ Courtesy of Thom Browne
One of the breakout stars of this year's awards season is Jude Hill, the adorable Northern Irish actor who wowed critics with his performance in the film Belfast. The 11-year-old most recently attended the Oscars for which he wore a full look from Thom Browne, and now he's officially the face of the brand's spring kid's campaign (Thom Browne launched childrenswear in January of 2021). The playful black and white images show Hill in miniature scale surrounded by a giant Hector dog while showing off the new collection including suits covered in tiny dachsund prints.
The spring kid's collection is available now at ThomBrowne.com
Fiorucci's Spring 2022 Collection Arrives at Fred Segal Pop-Up
Italian fashion house Fiorucci is celebrating its new Spring collection with a pop-up at the Fred Segal flagship in Los Angeles. "There’s a long history between Fiorucci and LA and I’m really glad to be able to celebrate that with the opening of our Fred Segal pop-up and for the original Angels brand to be back in the City Of Angels," said Fiorucci's artistic director Daniel Fletcher. Offerings include embroidered denim, seasonal jersey and core Angels styles. Fiorucci will also launch an exclusive t-shirt for the pop-up, sold for $95 exclusively through Fred Segal.
Fiorucci's pop-up at Fred Segal is running now until April 30