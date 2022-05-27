"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for May.

Jacob Elordi Is Tag Heuer's New Brand Ambassador Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is the new face of Tag Heuer's Monaco watch, which he wore to the Oscars earlier this year. The Swiss-luxury brand is also launching a limited-edition Monaco timepiece celebrating its motor-racing history and the Monaco Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday. (TAG is throwing an event in Monaco this weekend to celebrate the partnership.) "I’ve always been drawn to things that are both classic and timeless so partnering with TAG Heuer was perfect for me.," Elordi said in a statement. "I’ve always admired Hollywood’s iconic leading men, so to wear the Monaco — a watch made famous by Steve McQueen — is something special. TAG Heuer has been the epitome of elegance and excellence for over 160 years, and it’s thrilling to be their representative for the next generation."

Marco De Vincenzo Is Etro's New Creative Director Courtesy of Etro

Etro is entering a new chapter with the arrival of Marco De Vincenzo, a talented Italian designer who launched his acclaimed namesake brand in 2009. Effective June 1st, he will oversee the creative direction for the women’s, men’s and home collections, taking over from Veronica and Kean Etro who up until now headed up design for the women's and men's lines, respectively.

K.NGSLEY Is Expanding Into Swimwear Just in Time for Summer Photography: Claudio + Tomas

"CAUTION: FUN WHEN WET," proclaims Brooklyn-based label K.NGSLEY for its first foray into swimwear. Just in time for the hot summer months, the brand's ribbed Made in Italy swim briefs come in six colors including Golfish, PrEP Blue and Lemon. The steamy campaign features Diego Miyake Mugler from Legendary Season 2, Martin Gregory and Darnell Lee “Juicy-Balenciaga." Available now at K.ngsley.com

Queer Menswear Label FANG Debuts Dresses, Skirts and Rompers See on Instagram

After launching just over a year ago with a collection of sensual knits and revealing tank tops, queer menswear label FANG is adding more categories to coincide with its new Summer 2022 collection including ribbed dresses, parachute-shaped skirts, form-fitting rompers and flared pants with draped side panels. The New York-based brand, founded by designer Fang Guo, celebrated the new collection with a campaign capturing at a real-life birthday party.

Luar Launches a New Line of Basics Courtesy of Luar

After finding success with its buzzy handbags, Luar is branching out into a new extension of his lauded New York-based brand: basics. Hoodies, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and t-shirts in hues like oat, lavender and navy are all part of his new line called BASICO, which debuts today with a campaign shot by founder Raul Lopez in his grandmother's Dominican Republic home. Available now at luar.world

Miaou Debuts Plus-Size Range With Paloma Elsesser Courtesy of Miaou

Miaou has launched its first plus-size collection featuring over 54 styles with sizing from XS to 4X with model Paloma Elsesser. Alexia Elkaim, the founder of Miaou, is close friends with Paloma, who's starred in the brand's campaigns before. One of their main intentions behind the capsule was to demonstrate to other independent brands in the industry the opportunity and necessity for size inclusivity regardless of scale. Available now at Miaou.com

Loewe's New Campaign Includes Sir Anthony Hopkins, Caroline Polachek and More Photography: Juergen Teller/ Courtesy of Loewe

Coinciding with the brand's Pre-Fall collection arriving in stores this season, Loewe launched its new campaign (once again shot by Juergen Teller) featuring a mix of models, artists, brand ambassadors, actors, pop stars and legends: Anthony Hopkins, Caroline Polachek, Josh O'Connor, Kaia Gerber, HyunA, Jessie Buckley and more.

ALTU's Second Collection Has Cropped Tees, Leather Minis and Slinky Knit Dresses Courtesy of ALTU

ALTU, Joseph Altuzarra's "genderful" new line that debuted in December, just released its second collection today which explores the "traditional notions of dress through the lens of nostalgia and teenage obsessions and desire." (The first drop is available now while the second drops mid-July.) Pieces include gothic varsity tees, cropped jerseys with detachable leather sleeves, see-through viscose polo shorts and boxer shorts. Available now at ALTU.WORLD

Charli XCX Plays With JW Anderson's Bumper Bags Photography: Conor Cunningham

Jonathan Anderson's new muse is none other than fellow Brit and pop princess Charli XCX, who stars in the graphic campaign for JW Anderson's new range of Bumper Bags. The tubular accessories first launched for Spring 2022 and now come in a bunch of new punch-y colors and combinations for Pre-Fall, including bubblegum-pink and blue, postbox red and black and toffee + lilac. Available now at JWAnderson.com

Lotta Volkova Debuts Her First Collection With Jean Paul Gaultier Photographer: Johnny Dufort

Superstar stylist Lotta Volkova, the muse of Demna's Balenciaga (she's also been styling viral Miu Miu's runway shows), has designed a new ready-to-wear collection with Jean Paul Gaultier. She edited and some of the brand's iconic pieces from past seasons, including corseted lingerie, conical breasts and trompe-l’œil prints. "Discovering Jean Paul Gaultier and Antoine de Caunes presenting their TV show Eurotrash was one of the 1st memories of fashion for me," Volkova said. "What struck me was extreme eccentricity, uncompromising vision, wit and never-ending festive celebration of fashion, culture, music and underground cultures that all formed an extraordinary world of Jean Paul Gaultier." Available now at JeanPaulGaultier.com

Givenchy's New TK-360 Is Matthew M. Williams' Dream Shoe Courtesy of Givenchy

First debuting on Givenchy's Spring 2022 runway, the TK-360 is the brand's biggest menswear launch this year. Created by Matthew M. Williams as his "dream shoe," the fully knitted sneaker is produced with a single-piece structure and a stretch knit upper that is fully integrated with the sole, making it possible to walk directly on the knit. Available now at Givenchy.com