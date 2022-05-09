"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for May.

Charli XCX Plays With JW Anderson's Bumper Bags Photography: Conor Cunningham

Jonathan Anderson's new muse is none other than fellow Brit and pop princess Charli XCX, who stars in the graphic campaign for JW Anderson's new range of Bumper Bags. The tubular accessories first launched for Spring 2022 and now come in a bunch of new punch-y colors and combinations for Pre-Fall, including bubblegum-pink and blue, postbox red and black and toffee + lilac. Available now at JWAnderson.com

Lotta Volkova Debuts Her First Collection With Jean Paul Gaultier Photographer: Johnny Dufort

Superstar stylist Lotta Volkova, the muse of Demna's Balenciaga (she's also been styling viral Miu Miu's runway shows), has designed a new ready-to-wear collection with Jean Paul Gaultier. She edited and some of the brand's iconic pieces from past seasons, including corseted lingerie, conical breasts and trompe-l’œil prints. "Discovering Jean Paul Gaultier and Antoine de Caunes presenting their TV show Eurotrash was one of the 1st memories of fashion for me," Volkova said. "What struck me was extreme eccentricity, uncompromising vision, wit and never-ending festive celebration of fashion, culture, music and underground cultures that all formed an extraordinary world of Jean Paul Gaultier." Available now at JeanPaulGaultier.com

Givenchy's New TK-360 Is Matthew M. Williams' Dream Shoe Courtesy of Givenchy

First debuting on Givenchy's Spring 2022 runway, the TK-360 is the brand's biggest menswear launch this year. Created by Matthew M. Williams as his "dream shoe," the fully knitted sneaker is produced with a single-piece structure and a stretch knit upper that is fully integrated with the sole, making it possible to walk directly on the knit. Available now at Givenchy.com