"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for June.

Zandra Rhodes Lends Her Iconic Prints to John Fluevog's Chunky Shoes Courtesy Zandra Rhodes and John Fluevog teamed up to create a capsule collection of shoes that marries Rhodes' bold prints with Fluevog's expertise in footwear. The result is five new styles including the Munster Maxes, Minis and 7th Heaven rendered in totally fun and whimsical colorways. Both designers have known each other since the '70s and this marks the first time they joined forces together. Available now at Fluevog.com

AMI Launches Rainbow Sweaters for Pride With Tom Daley Ami Paris, who have partnered with Olympic athlete Tom Daley on two one-of-a-kind sweaters in celebration of Pride Month. Both sweaters, one which features the signature Ami de Coeur logo, will be auctioned off on Drouot.com through June 14th. 100% of the proceeds of both sales will be redistributed to Kaleidoscope Trust, the charity selected by Tom Daley.

Peter Do x Opening Ceremony Is the First Launch Under Farfetch BEAT Courtesy of Opening Ceremony Opening Ceremony and Peter Do came together for the first time and launched a co-branded capsule of varsity jackets (an OC signature), which were made from Do's upcycled parachute material from his very first runway show and his iconic “spacer” fabric. The jackets quickly sold out, which will be all the more cause for celebration for their joint launch party on Thursday. The collaboration is the first drop under Farfetch BEAT, a new retail concept series that will include many more special releases this one in the future, available only on Farfect.

LoveShackFancy Launches First Sunglasses Collection Courtesy of LoveShackFancy LoveShackFancy's first collection of sunglasses includes six styles in multiple silhouettes including heart-shaped, round, and oversized frames. Pastel hues including posh pink, cool blue, and golden peach with floral trims and the brand's signature floral prints. Available now at LoveShackFancy.com.

Mr. Porter's Annual Spring/Summer Sale Is Live! One of the biggest sales in menswear is finally here. Mr. Porter is discounting up to 50% off marked Spring/Summer 2022 items across clothing, shoes, accessories, luxury watches and lifestyle products from over 500 top designers including Maison Margiela, Marni, Paul Smith, Salvatore Ferragamo and more. The sale is live now at Mr.Porter.com

Angus Cloud Is the New Face of Amiri's First Icon Campaign Photography: Karim Sadli The fashion world can't get enough of Angus Cloud, the actor who everyone thirsted over during Euphoria's latest season. After starring in campaigns for Marc Jacobs and attending the Ralph Lauren and Coach shows this year, his latest gig hits closer to home. He's now the new face of LA-based luxury label Amiri, (Cloud was also born in California), starring in the brand's inaugural Icon campaign which was shot in LA. He also attended Amiri's Fall 2022 show in LA in February, bringing the relationship full circle.

Courrèges Launches Exclusive Pride Capsule at The Webster Courtesy of The Webster Courreges has a new capsule with The Webster inspired by Pride month: a curation of ready-to-wear and accessories from the brand's archives and the Reedition Collection. In addition, they launched two unisex t-shirts with 100% of the proceeds going to NO DRAMA, a social platform that champions creativity and acceptance in the queer culture. Available now at TheWebster.us

Birkenstock Launches First Collab With Staud Courtesy of Staud Staud's feminine California aesthetic joins forces with Birkenstock for a versatile summer wardrobe capsule collection. For footwear, Birkenstock applied Staud’s signature ivory topstitch and Italian croc-embossed leather on two iconic silhouettes: the Arizona and Gizeh Big Buckle sandals, and Staud designed two handbags and twelve ready-to-wear pieces including skirts, dresses and sweaters. Available now at Birkenstock.com, Staud.clothing and Nordstrom.com

Kate Spade Unveils Cabana Pop-Up Experience Courtesy of Kate Spade Kate Spade's new Cabana collection is getting the immersive treatment with a series of pop-ups around the world this summer. Guests can stop by the green and white striped Kate Spade Cabana to browse and shop tropical-fruit-patterned short sets, pom-pom-trimmed caftans, sun shifts and bucket hats in stripes, florals and palm prints, embroidered and embellished woven straw totes, and sandals and heels in graphic stripes and citrus motifs. Located at Greenwich St. in Tribeca, New York on Friday, June 3 from 11:00am – 7:00pm and Saturday, June 4 from 11:00am – 7:00pm

Loewe Debuts Salone del Mobile Project in Milan For its sixth installment at Salone del Mobile, the annual furniture fair in Milan, Loewe developed Weave, Restore, Renew: a project that revolves around the idea of giving new life to things that might have been forgotten or discarded. "I am proud we have created a series of items that rewire the relation with time, wear and tear, delivering a message of evolution and transformation which is progressive and uplifting," said creative director Jonathan Anderson. On view at Palazzo Isimbardi from June 6-12

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch's Miller Sandal Campaign Courtesy of Tory Burch Sydney Sweeney hits the road with Tory Burch in a baby-blue vintage convertible for the brand's new campaign highlighting its signature Miller sandal. She pairs the sandals with cut-off shorts, bra tops, and matching knit sets in the ads styled by Mel Ottenberg and directed by Charlotte Wales.

LVMH Prize Announces 2022 Winners Photography: Saskia Lawaks Steven Stokey Daley, the British designer and founder of S.S Daley, is the winner of this year's LVMH Prize. He will be awarded 300,000 euros and will be mentored by a team of LVMH experts. ERL's Eli Russell Linnetz and Winnie New York's Idris Balogun each received the Karl Lagerfeld Prize consisting of 150,000 euros and a one-year mentorship with LVMH.

Bella Hadid Lands Her First Balenciaga Campaign Photography: Nadia Lee Cohen To kick off Balenciaga's new campaign (they call it Fall but it aligns more with Pre-Fall/Summer), the brand enlisted Bella Hadid to show off looks from the brand's "The Lost Tape" collection that debuted back in December. Hadid wears baggy blue jeans, exposed thongs, leather pants and the Balenciaga "Le Cagole" bag in the series of '90s-inspired images.

Ella Emhoff Stars in Mulberry's "Softie" Campaign for New York Flagship Opening Photography: Louisa Opalesky New York's SoHo has a new arrival from overseas! Mulberry, the quintessential British fashion and leather house, is opening a flagship store at 100 Wooster Street — and to celebrate, the brand launched a new campaign with Ella Emhoff modeling its new line of 'Softie' bags. The images will run in Mulberry's new zine (available to pick up in the store) as well as on a mural on the corner of Spring and Wooster.