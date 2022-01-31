"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for January.

Moose Knuckles Teams Up With Eckhaus Latta Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

Canadian outerwear label Moose Knuckles comes together with Eckhaus Latta for a 10-piece collection, fusing the subversive vision of Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta with the luxury sports aesthetic of Moose Knuckles. Outerwear staples are envisioned through the eyes of Eckhaus Latta’s eclectic vibe; a Moose Knuckles quilt blanket jacket, raincoat, and hoodie are all featured, in muted, versatile tones. The RDS-certified down — Moose Knuckles’ core outerwear technology — is cut in transparent nylon, filled with down for a unique visual effect. Classic Eckhaus Latta silhouettes also feature in the collection, with a convertible windbreaker and matching pants. Available beginning February 3rd at MooseKnucklesCanada.com.

Altuzarra Collaborates With Castañer Courtesy of Altuzarra

Altuzarra is joining forces with Spanish footwear brand Castañer for a series of playful shoes. The classic Castañer espadrilles return with artisan influences from Joseph Altuzarra, including an open toe wedge style and woven leather ankle flat. Available now at Altuzarra.com and Castaner.com.

Kith for Team USA Winter Olympics

Kith is reprising its partnership with Team USA for the Beijing Winter Olympics with a collection of outerwear featuring custom snow mountain artwork created specifically for the collection, while the accessories offering includes a range from headwear and socks to water bottles and snowboards. Available starting Friday, January 28 at 11AM EST on Kith.com

Silhouette's Futura Dot Collection Courtesy of Silhouette

Silhouette's Futura Dot collection pays homage to the best-selling Futura frames from the '70s worn by musical icons including John Lennon and Elton John. The frames are crafted from Silhouette’s ultra-durable SPX material and only 1,964 pairs were created, in a nod to Silhouette’s founding year. Available now on Silhouette.com

Haffmans & Neumeister Teams Up With Stylist Marcus Paul Courtesy of Haffmans & Neumeister

Stylist Marcus Paul teams up with eyewear brand Haffmans & Neumeister for a second time. “In the first collaboration we covered the essentials,” said Paul. “Now we’ve come together to simply create the shapes that move us, that reference an emotion; there’s an intuitiveness here, a magnetism.” Available now in select boutiques around the globe including Dover Street Market

Barragán Teams Up With Virtual Clothing App ZERO10

Users of virtual clothing app ZERO10 can now digitally try on some of Mexican designer Victor Barragán's signature pieces. The Barragán x ZERO10 collection includes a mix of free and shoppable screen-wear items alongside a limited edition NFT of the brand's Pocket Vest from their Spring 2017 collection. Free items include the Oil Slick Pleated Dress from the “Terracotta” collection, Fall 2019 Floral Print Ghost Dress, and Fall 2021 Top Up Button-Down shirt; with the Spring 2022 Lil Star Trousers reimagined and available at $5. “It's only a matter of time before all brands will need to adopt AR technology in some form," Barragán said. "We're excited to explore this digital landscape to see how our audience will respond to it as we move towards the future. Our collection for ZERO10 allows them to virtually try on some of our most popular garments, as well as runway exclusive pieces that don't get physically produced. This opens another channel to access our brand, where products are limited and sell out quickly." Available now on the Zero10 app

Moncler Launches Second Born to Protect Collection Courtesy of Moncler

After first launching with a range of sustainable jackets, Moncler is releasing a second Born to Protect collection that expands into ready-to-wear accessories for men, women and children. The low-impact materials used include recycled nylon and polyester, organic cotton, and wool and down sourced according to specific sustainability standards. The "Born to Protect" collection is part of the company's overall mission to protect not just from the cold but to protect people and the planet. In addition, Moncler announced that it will phase out the use of fur in all its collections starting this year, with the last collection to feature fur being for Fall 2023. The Moncler Born To Protect collection is available now at Moncler.com



Givenchy Launches New GIV1 TR Sneaker Courtesy of Givenchy

Matthew Williams is introducing a new sneaker model for Givenchy: the GIV1 TR, a mesh and leather sneaker that comes in both high-top and low-top styles. The shoe is a technical version of the brand's classic GIV1 sneaker that first came out for SS21. It features the same signature sole and comes in cloud grey, graphite, steel blue and light grey with flecks of fluorescent yellow. The GIV1, meanwhile, is returning with new styles including one done in collaboration with Seattle-born, Mexico-based artist Chito. Available now at Givenchy.com

Tom Ford Launches Ocean Plastic Sport Timepiece Courtesy of Tom Ford

Tom Ford's new Ocean Plastic Sport Timepiece is the first automatic watch in the timepiece space made entirely of recycled ocean plastics. This is a continuation of the brand's Timepieces Ocean Plastic series and reaffirms the brands commitment to sustainability. Available now at TomFord.com

Kendall Jenner Is the New Face of Messika Paris Courtesy of Marin Laborne

French jewelry label Messika Paris, which has made waves the past year thanks to its work with Kate Moss, has announced Kendall Jenner as its new face, with the supermodel debuting her first campaign for the brand in a series of solar-inspired images shot in St. Tropez. The two first met in the South of France. Of her personal style, Jenner says: “I love hoops; I have always found them to be such a great addition to any outfit. For instance, I have the chance to own a MESSIKA XXL Move hoop earring that I love to wear. I love a ring and a dainty necklace typically.”

Neiman Marcus Launches Barbie x Balmain Pop-Up at Northpark Center Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The Neiman Marcus store at Northpark Center in Dallas is hosting a pop-up of Balmain's new collaboration with Barbie from January 13 to 30. Customers will be able to enjoy weekend activations that include a live DJ set, a custom cotton candy machine and photo opportunities in a life-sized Barbie doll box.

Thrilling Launches Vintage Studio Services Program With Ruth E. Carter Photos Courtesy of Jack Manning/Thrilling

Thrilling has announced legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter (she won an Oscar for Black Panther) as its first brand ambassador for a new initiative it launched today: the Vintage Studio Services program, which will help stylists, costumes designers and production companies source vintage and secondhand items from nearly 1,000 shops in the US for their TV and film projects. “It’s thrilling!!! I really want to know where this has been all my life?," said Carter. "Seriously. I can’t tell you how many small vintage shops and back storerooms I have rummaged through. This idea not only brings the product to you, it cuts out all the sneezing!! Genius Thrilling. Happy to support small business, women in business and inclusion!!”

Bottega Veneta Takes Over the Great Wall of China Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

In celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, Bottega Veneta took over part of the Great Wall with ‘新春快乐’ rendered on digital screen in shades of Bottega green and tangerine (a symbol of luck in Mandarin). The brand has also pledged a donation to support the renovation and maintenance of the ‘Shanhai Pass’, the Great Wall of China’s easternmost stronghold, historically known as the ‘First Pass under Heaven’.

Saks Launches Game Day Capsule With Top Designers Courtesy of Saks

Ahead of this year's Super Bowl, Saks has teamed up with top designers including Balmain, Givenchy and Versace on a Game Day capsule of athletic-inspired pieces for the biggest event in sports. “We are at a moment where the intersection of fashion and sports is stronger than ever before, and we are excited to style our clients for the biggest day in sports with an unparalleled merchandise assortment they can’t find anywhere else," said Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer of Saks. Available now at Saks.com/GameDay

Fai Khadra Launches Sunglasses Collab With Oliver Peoples Photography: Hugo Comte

Fai Khadra and Oliver Peoples teamed up on a collection of sunglasses in five colorways based off of a vintage frame sourced by Fai. The frame features a custom embedded corewire designed by Fai that is inspired by the elaborate intertwined pattern of barbed wire. A campaign shot on black and white film by Hugo Comte is an ode to artist and filmmaker Robert Longo. Available now at OliverPeoples.com

Rag & Bone Launches Capsule of "Future Staples" Courtesy of Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone's latest capsule marries technical fabrics and sporty constructions with retro colors and heritage staples for a wardrobe-driven, mix-and-match collection. The men's, women's, unisex and accessories offering includes leggings, a low back body suit, paper bag-waist pants, unlined coated linen parkas and a bomber made of 100% recycled nylon. Available now at Rag-Bone.com

Barbie and Balmain Are Teaming Up on a Collection and NFTs Courtesy of Mattel

The first big fashion collab of 2022 is here: Barbie and Balmain are teaming up on a new ready-to-wear and accessories collection.The partnership also includes three Barbie x Balmain NFTs (Barbie and Ken avatars styled in complete looks from Balmain’s designs) that will be sold at auction through Mattel Creations. “As our campaign images make very clear, Barbie and Balmain are embarking upon a distinctly multicultural, inclusive and always joy-filled adventure,” says Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. "For this collaboration, we are building upon the New French Style of Balmain’s most recent collections, once again showing that Balmain is inspired by the truly diverse and exciting beauty found on today’s Parisian boulevards and avenues." The Barbie x Balmain ready-to-wear and accessories line will be available beginning January 13 at Balmain.com

Global Female Athletes Show Off New Dior Vibe Line Athina Koinii (Courtesy of Dior)

Maria Grazia Chiuri's Cruise 2022 show for Dior, held in an ancient Greek stadium in Athens last summer, was all about the idea of movement and freedom. In the spirit of that sporty "Dior Vibe" collection, pieces of which are available now, the brand partnered up with several athletes from around the globe in their natural to show off the new line. The series spotlights Greek athlete Athina Koini, Somali boxer Ramla Ali, Afghan-Danish soccer player Nadia Nadim and more.

Casadei Celebrates 10 Years of Its Signature BLADE Heel Photography: Ellen von Unwerth

Casadei is gearing up to celebrate 10 years of its signature Blade shoe — a blade-sharp heel with built in hardened steel — beloved by everyone from Heidi Klum to Taylor Swift to Lourdes Leon. As part of the milestone, the Italian label enlisted revered photographer Ellen von Unwerth to shoot a series of portraits showcasing Casadei's new Blade capsule collection for Spring 2022, including an invisible boot made in transparent vinyl. The Casadei Blade 10th Anniversary capsule launches January 10 on Casadei.com

Emily in Paris Launches Fashion Line With My Beachy Side Courtesy of My Beachy Side