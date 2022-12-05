"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see Decembers newest arrivals.

Coming off its first-ever runway show during New York Fashion Week, gender-fluid streetwear label Foo and Foo is holding a holiday mobile pop-up in Los Angeles this weekend out of a van complete with music, snacks, drinks, fun times and all that good stuff. Follow the brand's Instagram account to see which neighborhoods they will be stopping at.

Mowalola Bratz Dolls

Courtesy of Marili Andre

Mowalola and MGA have reimagined two distinct Bratz Collector dolls — Jade and Felicia — who wear unique pieces designed exclusively for this collab including sky-high platform boots, a boho-bag, custom eyewear and two ready-to-wear looks.

"Growing up as a tomboy in Lagos, Nigeria, I have always been fascinated by Bratz dolls with their extreme beauty, looks, and out-of-this-world-fashion," said Mowalola Ogunlesi. "This collaboration with the brand gave me the opportunity to re-examine the ideals of beauty and femininity and how I could bring Bratz into my world and make them reflect my own ideas of beauty."

Available online at Walmart, Target, Amazon and Mowalola.com