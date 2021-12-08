"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for December.

Jackson Wiederhoeft's Ready-to-Wear Debut Photography: notpaulsimon

Since launching his namesake label just before Halloween in 2019, New York-based designer Jackson Wiederhoeft has become known for his theatrical, romantic clothes that are anything but conventional. That same spirit carried over to his first bridal line, which launched last year. Now, the Thom Browne-alum is making his ready-to-wear debut for Fall 2022 — while the pieces are grounded closer to reality, the collection is still rife with corsets and delicate hand embroidery. A short film titled "Wiederhoeft Academy of Magical and Performing Arts" sees friends and muses like Teddy Quinlivan, West Dakota, Paperboy Prince and comedian Rachel Sennott show off the label's intricate dresses and colorful pullovers.

Bottega Veneta Opens Store in SoHo, New York Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta opened its doors to its new home in SoHo at 101 Greene St. The space features custom seating by Kassl Editions, glass shelving and hanging rails produced by VetrereriaResanese, mirror frames in volcanic glaze made by Italian artisans from Saffi workshops and furniture crafted from folded aluminum by Vanderbke Andreu.

Ziwe and Neiman Marcus Threw a Super Luxe White Elephant Party Courtesy of Green Lit Pro

Petition to have Ziwe host all major holiday parties going forward. The stylish comedian knows exactly how to get in the festive spirit as she flawlessly demonstrated yesterday at Neiman Marcus' second-annual White Elephant Party. Streamed live from a private suite, Ziwe gave the virtual event tons of spark and excitement while opening everyone's perfectly wrapped gifts from the luxury retailer, which included a Balenciaga Croc Embossed Cash Card Holder and a Bottega Veneta Bucket Bag. Visit The Magazine at Neiman Marcus for more holiday gift ideas

Eckhaus Latta Launches First Line for Kids Photography: Mary Manning

This year has been huge for fashion babies, with luxury brands like Thom Browne and The Row all adding childrenswear to their repertoire. The latest entrant is Eckhaus Latta, whose first kid's collection consists of nine styles in sizes 0 months to 5Toddler and features many brand motifs with functionality for small humans. The campaign features a cast of young stars at Zoe Latta's home in LA, each grooving to their favorite song. Available now at EckhausLatta.com

PatBo's First Athletic Apparel Line Courtesy of PatBO

PatBO is getting into the activewear space with the launch of its first drop of athletic gear. The Brazilian luxury brand's debut performance-based capsule is made from sustainable, recycled fabrics with moisture-wicking technology and include PatBO’s signature cutouts. Among the styles are catsuits, biker shorts, track jackets and ultra-high-waisted leggings, all priced between $128 to $178. Available now on PatBO.com



Ashish Calendar With House of Voltaire Courtesy of House of Voltaire

Ashish, the brand known for its colorful sequins, is releasing a limited-edition calendar with House of Voltaire, a continuation of its GAZE publication of photographs in 2019. The images provide an exploration of queer desire through the seasons, subverting the traditional pinup calendar. "I wanted to create images of sexual joy, and the format of the wall calendar seemed perfect — an everyday object to remind us of the joy our sexuality can bring us every day of the year," said designer Ashish Gupta. Available for pre-order at houseofvoltaire.org for £75

St. Germain x Anna Sui Bottle Tote Courtesy of St. Germain

First seen during Anna Sui's SS22 show at NYFW, the new St. Germain x Anna Sui bottle tote features a blue and green floral crochet design and is made to enclose the elderflower liqueur brand's 750ml bottle. The tote includes a QR code which leads to the St. Germain page filled with cocktail recipes. "I hope that people enjoy this collaboration, tote design (and my ‘Pear Social’ cocktail) as the final touch for their outfits and cocktails alike," said Sui, "and that they will enhance their gatherings and gifting this season with the utmost delight." The St. Germain x Anna Sui Bottle Tote is available to order at ReserveBar for $220

Miron Crosby Opens Second Store in Aspen Courtesy of Miron Crosby