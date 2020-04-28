During these unprecedented times, it's important to find a healthy balance between rest and inspiration. Quarantine has proven that it's always the perfect time to get fashionable and creative — even when you're just staying in.

Fashion brands and designers are among those leading the way in getting everyone to participate and have fun thanks to recent contests popping up online. Below, see full details for some of the challenges you can get involved in now.

For Alexander Wang's fashion challenge, contestants are asked to submit their ultimate re-created white t-shirt in order to win a care package of Wang's favorite products worth up to $1,000.

In order to enter the contest, one must: follow @alexanderwang, make an original design solely from a white t-shirt and supplies you have at home, post a mirror selfie in your design with a clean background, tagging @alexanderwang, and with the hashtags #WangFromHome and #WangWhiteTee in your caption by May 1st. The lucky winner will be announced during Wang's Instagram Live at 8 PM EST on May 2nd.

Details to enter the Roxanne Assoulin "Color, Cut, Paste" contest to win three custom bracelets are as follows: download the brand's bracelet coloring books, cut and color them to your liking, post a story tagging @roxanneassoulin, like the contest post on the page's account, and tag three friends to join in. The winner will be chosen and announced on May 8th. This is perfect DIY challenge for all ages.

Shoe designer George Esquivel is asking that everyone capture themselves in their very best fits in order to be judged by Stacey London, George Kotsiopolis, and himself. In order to enter the contest and be one of three lucky winners, you must follow @esquivelshoes, @stacylondonreal and @georgekotsi and tag #quarantinechic in your post.

The three winners will win the following prizes: first place being a pair of Esquivel (based on inventory and availability- worth up to $795), second place being an Esquivel zip clutch (worth up to $260), and third place being an Esquivel X tote. The winners will be announced and notified via DM on May 8th.

In light of the Chinatown Market x Overtime collaboration that just dropped, the brands have teamed up with the ultimate at-home dunk contest which will donate proceeds to the Direct Relief Fund for COVID-19 first responders. Fans are asked to submit a short video on Instagram tagging @overtime and @chinatownmarket featuring them dunking on whatever hoop they have in order to channel their inner Shaq. The first round of the contest will be decided through an audience vote on the brands story. The prize will include a tee shirt, hoodie and sweatpants.

Lastly, The National Arts Club is bringing their usual Gramercy Park located contest to Instagram in light of recent events. The Online Bash Hat Contest surrounds this year's theme of fire and ice. A panel of judges including Jeffrey Banks, Darrell Thorne, and Heidi Lee will select three winners out of the submissions sent to nationalartsclub.org on May 9th. The contest serves as the perfect opportunity to turn any hat you have at home into a work of art.