This year's Fall season is set to be the most liberating and exciting period yet in fashion after more than a year of uncertainty and gloom. Designers reflected that optimism in their Fall 2021 campaigns, from Michael Kors' celebration of New York's nightlife rebirth to Ferragamo's vision of a post-pandemic future. See below, for all the best Fall 2021 fashion campaigns.

Jimmy Choo Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: Pierre-Ange Carlotti

Hailey Bieber and her endless legs that run for miles are the new star of Jimmy Choo's Fall 2021 campaign. Shot in LA both poolside and indoors, the model shows off the brand's pointy-toed pumps, knee-high boots and other fall footwear offerings. Creative director Sandra Choi calls Bieber the "embodiment of the Jimmy Choo spirit today – glamorous, sexy, alluring, daring and confident."

MICHAEL Michael Kors Fall 2021 Campaign Courtesy of Michael Kors

In a love letter to New York, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens showcase their Fall 2021 ad campaign atop the Brooklyn Bridge and in the heart of Queens. Starring Bella Hadid, Cindy Bruna and Heron McKinley, the photoshoot draws inspiration from the iconic Diana Vreeland manifesto of "the eye has to travel," as the season for reconnecting with loved ones and adventure turns the corner.

Burberry Fall 2021 Campaign Courtesy of Burberry

Taken directly in the midst of the backstage energy that comes along with fashion presentations, Burberry's latest campaign is a candid look at the house's long-standing history of classic reinvention and bold assertions of modern tradition. Side-by-side juxtaposed images honor British craftsmanship and early 20th century nature while encouraging individuality and gender expression with modern femininity and masculinity.

Kate Spade Fall 2021 Campaign

Musical madness takes over the streets of New York once more in Kate Spade's latest campaign. Dancers and models wearing the house's bright fuchsia garments parade the streets of Manhattan's landmarks to a modern rendition of "Downtown." Shot by Gus Powell, the short is set to take over massive billboards and subways in true New York style.

Courrèges Fall 2021 Campaign Courtesy of Spyros Rennt

Courrèges' first campaign under Creative Director Nicolas Di Felice sees models climbing the oversize AC logo as a reference to the climbers on the white cube from the Fall 2021 show. The brand chose to work with Spyros Rennt, a Greek, Berlin-based photographer and artist, whose work documents and celebrates queer sexuality through a personal lens.

Ulla Johnson Fall 2021 Campaign Courtesy of Yelena Yemchuk

Ulla Johnson's Fall 2021 campaign is inspired by escapism and natural beauty. Lensed by Yelena Yemchuk, the images were taken at the Pedreira D'el Rei Quarry in Lisbon, Portugal. Standouts from the collection include intricate knitwear, cosmic motifs and neutral hues that continue with the brand's signature DNA. Through reworked brand silhouettes and new graphic explorations, the campaign captures a sense of freedom and strength through beauty.

AMIRI Fall 2021 Campaign

After expanding his design portfolio to include womenswear, founder Mike Amiri has continued paying homage to his Hollywood roots in his label's latest Fall campaign while stripping back the glitz and glamour he's known for. In an exclusive backstage documentary, the shiny magic curtain behind the label's production falls in exchange for an intimate look at AMIRI's humble beginnings. Cruising through the 4th Street Bridge set in downtown Los Angeles, the short film captures the beating heart and soul behind Amiri and the countless people it takes to make magic happen.

MCM Fall 2021 Campaign With ASAP Nast Courtesy of MCM

German luxury brand MCM has released the first chapter of its 45th anniversary campaign, titled "M'etaverse." Inspired by house codes and the ethos of the brand, the campaign stars musician A$AP Nast and also digital creators Stella Lucia and Kiddy Akita. "I had a grand time collaborating with MCM and being involved in the brand's 45th anniversary celebration," A$AP Nast said. "I've always respected MCM's commitment to being bold and inclusive and I can't wait for everyone to discover this work."

Neiman Marcus Fall 2021 Campaign Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Titled "Re-Introduce Yourself," Neiman Marcus' Fall 2021 collection is a stark representation of the changes the fashion industry and world have undergone in the past year. The theme also fits into the luxury retailer's broader mission to establish itself through new and exclusive brands that combine the spheres of expression, art and fashion. The collection coincides with a video, lensed by Anais Larocca, that follows and navigates the consumer experience in the modern world. The retailer is also bringing back its seasonal editorial publication "The Book," which features exclusive interviews with fashion luminaries like Gabriela Hearst and Virgil Abloh.

Kappa's New Love Campaign Spotlights Real NYC Couples Photography: Nolan Zangas

Heritage sportswear brand Kappa has released a vibrant capsule collection that coincides with the release of their most recent Fall 2021 campaign. Inspired by relationships and love, the "Love, Kappa" collection features hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts, bandeaus, shorts and everyday accessories. The collection is designed with an innate sense of comfort and is filled with welcoming color blocking and primary hues that are perfect for any occasion. Highlighting modern relationships, the brand tapped real life couples including Ellia and Olivia, Asya and Sasha, and Chris and Nena to star in the campaign that was lensed by Nolan Zangas.

KSUBI Fall 2021 Campaign Courtesy of KSUBI

Australian denim brand KSUBI has enlisted the help of celebrity stylist Maeve Reily and model Josephine Skriver to welcome their Fall 2021 and new flagship silhouette "The Brooklyn." Dubbed "The Brooklyn Style Challenge by Maeve Reily," the campaign features the stylist — whose bigshot clients include Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber — styling Ksubi's new style six different ways on Skriver. Reily pairs the cropped jean with a bevy of trendy separates, like strappy corsets and cropped sweaters, showing The Brooklyn's casual versatility.

Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: Juergen Teller

Lensed by Juergen Teller (for the first time), Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2021 campaign explores the house's emphasis on tradition and the possibilities surrounding travel and nature. Shot in Sicily, Italy, the campaign is centered around timeless and unexplored regions of the island and the ways in which they merge with sartorial aspects of the collection. The campaign features classic silhouettes that have come to represent the DNA of Dolce & Gabbana including graphic motifs and rich volumes. Also featured as a part of the campaign is a video that highlights the inspirations of the collection and the unique animals, sounds and landscapes of Sicily.

Loro Piana Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: Zoë Ghertner

Italian luxury brand Loro Piana unveiled their Fall 2021 campaign, "Somewhere in Loro Piana: an ode to nature and Italian elegance." Photographed by Zoë Ghertner, the collection's breezy ready-to-wear was donned by supermodels Amber Valletta and Mica Argañaraz. Inspired by spontaneity and Italian landscapes, the brand featured a variety of wearable knitwear and separates crafted in warm colors and intense rich tones. The campaign is the latest chapter of the brand's "Somewhere in Loro Piana" series and offers a celebration of femininity and luxury that is at the forefront of the house.

Marine Serre Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: Louis Baquiast

Marine Serre has released a forward-thinking collection inspired by the complexities of modern life. The collection features three mediums — a ready-to-wear line, documentary and a book. For ready-to-wear, the brand continues its "Ecofuturistic" approach to fashion, making it a priority to use upcycled garments and recycled fibers. The three aspects of the campaign are divided into twelve identical chapters that explore the eco-friendly creative process of the house: Fleece bed cover, Leather, Moire, Silk Scarves, Denim, Tartan Scarves, T-shirt Patchworking, Carpets, Crazy Pullovers, Household Linen, Workwear and Tailoring. "This last year has been difficult for everyone, but there is no longer any question about it, things must be done differently, says Creative Director Marine Serre. "We want to bring Ecofuturism to the streets."

Coach "With Friends" Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: Renell Medrano

Coach has enlisted the help of house friends Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Koki and Jeremy Lin for their latest Fall campaign. The collection features classic brand favorites like the Tabby bag and shearling outerwear, and also brings new silhouettes to the forefront. Continuing Creative Director Stuart Vevers' revitalized vision for the brand, the campaign was captured in cities around the world and highlighted various community groups and figures in those locations — the Miami jump-rope team The Hurricane Jumpers, Afro-Cuban jazz band Miguel Cruz and Sugarcane and Tokyo-based band Gliiico. "The Fall collection is inspired by our present and our future — by what we've learned and where we are going," Vevers said. "It's a story about friendship and the way our loved ones inspire, support and shape us, and the excitement we feel about spending time together again. Comforting, nostalgic and tactile, it celebrates the sense of possibility and joy found in connection."

Prada Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: David Sims

What feels like Prada to you? Is it the nylon shoulder bags making an appearance on the crook of every It-girl's arm? Is it the rare co-designing union between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons? Or is it something more — an indescribable feeling you can only express when wearing the Italian house's clothing? For Prada's Fall 2021 campaign, the label asks what role they play in our own lives. Assembled using both Women's and Men's Fall 2021 collections shot by David Sims, a series of mood boards set the tone for uncovering what Prada boils down to. For a brand so shrouded in rich heritage and history, what are the new symbols and feelings associated with a recent overhaul? The layout feels reminiscent of a 2014-era Tumblr archive, with different aesthetics, textures, colors and patterns coming together to present a unique gaze at what makes Miuccia and Raf's Prada so recognizable.

Michael Kors Collection 40th Anniversary Campaign Photography: Inez and Vinoodh

Michael Kors has launched its Fall 2021 collection with the glimmering help of Naomi Campbell and Carolyn Murphy. Shot in New York City at Kors' favorite Broadway locations, the campaign celebrates the energy of the city through unbridled glamour and poise. "When I look back over 40 years, I think about all the amazing memories, energy and fabulous people that New York City has brought to my life and my career," Kors said. "This collection, and this campaign, is a celebration of the rebirth of city life — of stepping out, finding the joy in getting dressed and making the streets your runway." The campaign is shot by renowned duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin who capture the ready-to-wear ease of the brand. Standouts from the collection include layered skirts, sequined gowns and lean trousers. The pieces are a part of the MK40 capsule and feature a QR code inside the garment that customers can scan to discover the history behind it.

Salvatore Ferragamo Fall 2021 Campaign Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

Florentine house Salvatore Ferragamo has teamed up with Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Wim Wenders for its Fall 2021 campaign. Titled "A Future Together," the campaign and video are a fashionable reflection upon the post-pandemic futures that await us. The video was shot at Milan's CityLife complex, and highlights both the brand's luxurious ready-to-wear and an uplifting message of hope. "Developing a positively energetic story inside the framework of a futuristic setting is a challenge at a time when the future is generally regarded as bleak and dystopian," Wenders said of the collaboration. "But sometimes, when the cards are stacked up against you and you have to fight many obstacles, the result can achieve an extra aura of beauty. This was definitely the case at our Ferragamo shoot."

DL 1961 Fall Campaign Photography: Chris Colls

Sustainable denim brand DL1961 has enlisted the help of supermodel Irina Shayk to show off their new silhouettes for Fall 2021. DL1961's Chief Creative Officer Sarah Ahmed said, "Irina represents the strong, powerful femininity of the DL woman... after a challenging year for fashion, working with her was a breath of fresh air and truly made me fall in love with denim again." Ushering in the brand's DL Athleisure line, the collection is composed of wearable essentials that are crafted from water-efficient lightweight fibers. The line uses 98% percent recycled water, clean dyes and organic cottons that are a distinct shift from the usual material-heavy process that denim entails. Fashion-wise, the silhouettes are meant to mold to the body and prioritize comfort for the post-pandemic consumer.

Jil Sander+ Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: Nikki McClarron

Creative Directors Lucie and Luke Meier have returned to the Swiss Alps as an inspiration for the Jil Sander + Fall 2021 collection. The starting point for the collection felt natural for the pair, who grew up exploring the mountain range through snowboarding, skiing and other outdoorsy ventures. The brand's latest seasonal collection features elevated essentials crafted in durable materials, combining a tangible sense of craft with overwhelming comfort. Lucie and Luke also enlisted the help of British photographer Nikki McClarron who captures rocks, houses, flora and humans to further relate nature with humanity.

Fendi Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: Craig McDean