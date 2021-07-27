This year's Fall season is set to be the most liberating and exciting period yet in fashion after more than a year of uncertainty and gloom. Designers reflected that optimism in their Fall 2021 campaigns, from Michael Kors' celebration of New York's nightlife rebirth to Ferragamo's vision of a post-pandemic future. See below, for all the best Fall 2021 fashion campaigns.

Coach "With Friends" Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: Renell Medrano

Coach has enlisted the help of house friends Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Koki and Jeremy Lin for their latest Fall campaign. The collection features classic brand favorites like the Tabby bag and shearling outerwear, and also brings new silhouettes to the forefront. Continuing Creative Director Stuart Vevers' revitalized vision for the brand, the campaign was captured in cities around the world and highlighted various community groups and figures in those locations — the Miami jump-rope team The Hurricane Jumpers, Afro-Cuban jazz band Miguel Cruz and Sugarcane and Tokyo-based band Gliiico. "The Fall collection is inspired by our present and our future — by what we've learned and where we are going," Vevers said. "It's a story about friendship and the way our loved ones inspire, support and shape us, and the excitement we feel about spending time together again. Comforting, nostalgic and tactile, it celebrates the sense of possibility and joy found in connection."

Prada Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: David Sims

What feels like Prada to you? Is it the nylon shoulder bags making an appearance on the crook of every It-girl's arm? Is it the rare co-designing union between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons? Or is it something more — an indescribable feeling you can only express when wearing the Italian house's clothing? For Prada's Fall 2021 campaign, the label asks what role they play in our own lives. Assembled using both Women's and Men's Fall 2021 collections shot by David Sims, a series of mood boards set the tone for uncovering what Prada boils down to. For a brand so shrouded in rich heritage and history, what are the new symbols and feelings associated with a recent overhaul? The layout feels reminiscent of a 2014-era Tumblr archive, with different aesthetics, textures, colors and patterns coming together to present a unique gaze at what makes Miuccia and Raf's Prada so recognizable.

Michael Kors Collection 40th Anniversary Campaign Photography: Inez and Vinoodh

Michael Kors has launched its Fall 2021 collection with the glimmering help of Naomi Campbell and Carolyn Murphy. Shot in New York City at Kors' favorite Broadway locations, the campaign celebrates the energy of the city through unbridled glamour and poise. "When I look back over 40 years, I think about all the amazing memories, energy and fabulous people that New York City has brought to my life and my career," Kors said. "This collection, and this campaign, is a celebration of the rebirth of city life — of stepping out, finding the joy in getting dressed and making the streets your runway." The campaign is shot by renowned duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin who capture the ready-to-wear ease of the brand. Standouts from the collection include layered skirts, sequined gowns and lean trousers. The pieces are a part of the MK40 capsule and feature a QR code inside the garment that customers can scan to discover the history behind it.

Salvatore Ferragamo Fall 2021 Campaign Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

Florentine house Salvatore Ferragamo has teamed up with Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Wim Wenders for its Fall 2021 campaign. Titled "A Future Together," the campaign and video are a fashionable reflection upon the post-pandemic futures that await us. The video was shot at Milan's CityLife complex, and highlights both the brand's luxurious ready-to-wear and an uplifting message of hope. "Developing a positively energetic story inside the framework of a futuristic setting is a challenge at a time when the future is generally regarded as bleak and dystopian," Wenders said of the collaboration. "But sometimes, when the cards are stacked up against you and you have to fight many obstacles, the result can achieve an extra aura of beauty. This was definitely the case at our Ferragamo shoot."

DL 1961 Fall Campaign Photography: Chris Colls

Sustainable denim brand DL1961 has enlisted the help of supermodel Irina Shayk to show off their new silhouettes for Fall 2021. DL1961's Chief Creative Officer Sarah Ahmed said, "Irina represents the strong, powerful femininity of the DL woman... after a challenging year for fashion, working with her was a breath of fresh air and truly made me fall in love with denim again." Ushering in the brand's DL Athleisure line, the collection is composed of wearable essentials that are crafted from water-efficient lightweight fibers. The line uses 98% percent recycled water, clean dyes and organic cottons that are a distinct shift from the usual material-heavy process that denim entails. Fashion-wise, the silhouettes are meant to mold to the body and prioritize comfort for the post-pandemic consumer.

Jil Sander+ Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: Nikki McClarron

Creative Directors Lucie and Luke Meier have returned to the Swiss Alps as an inspiration for the Jil Sander + Fall 2021 collection. The starting point for the collection felt natural for the pair, who grew up exploring the mountain range through snowboarding, skiing and other outdoorsy ventures. The brand's latest seasonal collection features elevated essentials crafted in durable materials, combining a tangible sense of craft with overwhelming comfort. Lucie and Luke also enlisted the help of British photographer Nikki McClarron who captures rocks, houses, flora and humans to further relate nature with humanity.

Fendi Fall 2021 Campaign Photography: Craig McDean