Farrah Abraham is checking herself into a trauma treatment center after an alleged sexual assault.

On Wednesday, the Teen Mom star shared the news in a video captioned "28 days here we go- I’ll let you know if it works! With healing," alongside the hashtag #traumatreatmentcenter.

“Our healing is a true way of showing our wealth and our success. So I am taking time for my healing," Abraham said. "I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down.”

Abraham went on to say she was grateful for her family for "hanging with me this year in one of my hardest years," before adding that she was "looking forward to understanding more medically what I can do for myself and transition."

Last April, the reality TV personality filed a police report against Dominic Foppoli, the former mayor of Windsor, California. According to People, Abraham accused Foppoli of sexually assaulting her the month before during a visit to Palm Beach, Florida.

At the time, police confirmed to the publication that they were investigating Foppoli, who also faced allegations of sexual misconduct from eight other women. Foppoli resigned from his post as a result, though he denied all the accusations, stating that he "did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman.” However, he also seemingly addressed Abraham's claim in his statement, in which he accused her of "making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage.”

Watch Abraham's video announcement below.