All of the season's latest men's and women's fashion ads in one place, from Prada to Moschino to Fendi.

Self-Portrait Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Zoë Ghertner/ Courtesy of Self-Portrait

Gigi Hadid is the face of Self-Portrait's new campaign, which captures the supermodel roaming the streets of New York City. She follows in the footsteps of her sister Bella, last season's Self-Portrait campaign star. "I've always wanted to capture a day in the life of the Self-Portrait woman," said creative director Han Chong. "Gigi was the perfect woman to bring this idea to life."

Versace Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Mert & Marcus/ Courtesy of Versace

Lily James, nearly unrecognizable in dark lips, bleached brows and blunt bangs, fronts Versace's new campaign where the brand's Greca Goddess bag is front and center. "When Lily got in front of the camera she transformed!" said Donatella Versace. "Wearing the collection unlocked her own personal attitude and she took on a new energy and power. That’s exactly how you should feel when wearing Versace!”

Fendi Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Craig McDean/ Courtesy of Fendi

Bella Hadid stars in Kim Jones’ Fall 2022 ads for Fendi, whose collection was inspired by Delfina Delettrez and the wardrobe of Fendi Women. The collection reworks and pairs geometric prints and sartorial styling. “It’s a wardrobe designed for every aspect of a woman’s life, for every generation,” Jones says. “And it all started with Delfina.”

Fendi Men's Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Bruno Staub/ Courtesy of Fendi

The Fendi Men's campaign — under the creative direction of Italian artist Nico Vascellari — thrusts "old world elegance into the New Roaring Twenties" with a collection of neo-dandy riffs on perennial classics against a backdrop of yellow and pink shades.

Moschino Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Steven Meisel/ Courtesy of Moschino

Moschino's elaborate Fall 2022 collection, complete with candelabra headpieces, grandfather clock dresses and birdcage adornments, gets the Steven Meisel treatment for the campaign, which sees models like Imaan Hammam, Iris Law and Shalom Harlow sitting for group portraits shot in grayscale against piles of covered furniture.

Prada Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: David Sims/ Courtesy of Prada

Hunter Schafer and Kendall Jenner star in Prada's new women's campaign for Fall — both walked the brand's runway show in Milan earlier this year. Schafer, with slicked back hair, is wearing the ribbed tank outfit with sheer embellished skirt while Jenner sports a feathered jacket. Each of them are juxtaposed a seemingly random object but one that means something personal to each model, a concept explored in the men's campaign as well.

Prada Men's Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: David Sims