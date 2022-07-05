All of the season's latest fashion ads in one place.

Moschino Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Steven Meisel/ Courtesy of Moschino

Moschino's elaborate Fall 2022 collection, complete with candelabra headpieces, grandfather clock dresses and birdcage adornments, gets the Steven Meisel treatment for the campaign, which sees models like Imaan Hammam, Iris Law and Shalom Harlow sitting for group portraits shot in grayscale against piles of covered furniture.

Prada Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: David Sims/ Courtesy of Prada

Hunter Schafer and Kendall Jenner star in Prada's new women's campaign for Fall — both walked the brand's runway show in Milan earlier this year. Schafer, with slicked back hair, is wearing the ribbed tank outfit with sheer embellished skirt while Jenner sports a feathered jacket. Each of them are juxtaposed a seemingly random object but one that means something personal to each model, a concept explored in the men's campaign as well.

Prada Men's Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: David Sims