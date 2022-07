All of the season's latest men's and women's fashion ads in one place, from Prada to Moschino to Fendi.

Balmain Fall 2022 Campaign Courtesy of Balmain

Balmain's new campaign shot by Mert and Marcus features models Lila Moss and Aweng Chuol sporting the brand's armor-themed Fall 2022 collection against some rocky canyons and sunken green steps.

Opening Ceremony Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Alien Wang/ Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

Opening Ceremony's Fall collection is a playful and cheeky homage to food, with pieces and swimwear sporting various food motifs like milk cartons and vegetables.

Casablanca Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Hugo Comte/ Courtesy of Casablanca

At 58, Nicolas Cage, is going from Hollywood star to model for his first fashion campaign. The National Treasure actor is the new face of Casablanca, the luxury label that blends French-Moroccan après-sport style and leisure, starring in the brand's new campaign alongside models Alton Mason and Anok Yai. Designer Charaf Tajer said that Cage recently purchased a Casablanca shirt at the Maxfield LA pop-up store and developed a "true love and understanding of the brand."

Blumarine Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Petra Collins/ Courtesy of Blumarine

Late-aughts supermodel Sasha Pivovarova is the new face of Blumarine as she fronts the brand's Fall ads styled by Lotta Volkova (who also styles their buzzy runway shows) and photographed by Petra Collins' signature neoteric and feminist lens. Collins captures the model lounging atop a barbie pink car submerged in the backyard pool of a white retro house.

Miu Miu Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Tyrone Lebon/ Courtesy of Miu Miu

Miu Miu picks up right where it left off with school-girl motifs, argyle sweaters, double-waistband shorts and, yes, miniskirts from the brand's Fall 2022 show for its new campaign. Returning for the Fall ads are regulars Emma Corrin (her third Miu Miu campaign in a row), Sydney Sydney (she fronted the brand's first bag campaign earlier this year) and, for the first time, Emily Ratajkowski, who memorably wore the brand's famous cropped shirt and skirt set to last year's CFDA Awards.

Loro Piana Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Mario Sorrenti/ Courtesy of Loro Piana

Portraits of models Mona Tougaard, Edie Campbell and Leon Dame by Mario Sorrenti are captured against the beautiful outdoor landscapes of Brittany in Northern France for this Loro Piana campaign.

Self-Portrait Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Zoë Ghertner/ Courtesy of Self-Portrait

Gigi Hadid is the face of Self-Portrait's new campaign, which captures the supermodel roaming the streets of New York City. She follows in the footsteps of her sister Bella, last season's Self-Portrait campaign star. "I've always wanted to capture a day in the life of the Self-Portrait woman," said creative director Han Chong. "Gigi was the perfect woman to bring this idea to life."

Versace Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Mert & Marcus/ Courtesy of Versace

Lily James, nearly unrecognizable in dark lips, bleached brows and blunt bangs, fronts Versace's new campaign where the brand's Greca Goddess bag is front and center. "When Lily got in front of the camera she transformed!" said Donatella Versace. "Wearing the collection unlocked her own personal attitude and she took on a new energy and power. That’s exactly how you should feel when wearing Versace!”

Fendi Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Craig McDean/ Courtesy of Fendi

Bella Hadid stars in Kim Jones’ Fall 2022 ads for Fendi, whose collection was inspired by Delfina Delettrez and the wardrobe of Fendi Women. The collection reworks and pairs geometric prints and sartorial styling. “It’s a wardrobe designed for every aspect of a woman’s life, for every generation,” Jones says. “And it all started with Delfina.”

Fendi Men's Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Bruno Staub/ Courtesy of Fendi

The Fendi Men's campaign — under the creative direction of Italian artist Nico Vascellari — thrusts "old world elegance into the New Roaring Twenties" with a collection of neo-dandy riffs on perennial classics against a backdrop of yellow and pink shades.

Moschino Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: Steven Meisel/ Courtesy of Moschino

Moschino's elaborate Fall 2022 collection, complete with candelabra headpieces, grandfather clock dresses and birdcage adornments, gets the Steven Meisel treatment for the campaign, which sees models like Imaan Hammam, Iris Law and Shalom Harlow sitting for group portraits shot in grayscale against piles of covered furniture.

Prada Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: David Sims/ Courtesy of Prada

Hunter Schafer and Kendall Jenner star in Prada's new women's campaign for Fall — both walked the brand's runway show in Milan earlier this year. Schafer, with slicked back hair, is wearing the ribbed tank outfit with sheer embellished skirt while Jenner sports a feathered jacket. Each of them are juxtaposed a seemingly random object but one that means something personal to each model, a concept explored in the men's campaign as well.

Prada Men's Fall 2022 Campaign Photography: David Sims