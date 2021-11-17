"The Scene" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the biggest fashion parties and events of the month. From fancy galas to intimate dinners, we've curated the most exclusive and special social gatherings in New York, LA and beyond. Scroll through, below, to see where the glitteratti partied in October.

Miu Miu Nuit Club Photo via BFA

A downtown Manhattan floor 63 stories high was the site for Miu Miu's celebrity-packed party that ran well into midnight. Names like AnnaSophia Robb, Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Roberts, Emma Corrin and Sadie Sink gathered to celebrate the brand's new eveningwear-focused Nuit collection. Cocktails and bites from Saga Restaurant were followed by DJ sets from Mona Matsuoka, Chloé Caillet, Rainey Qualley and Odalys.

Neiman Marcus Celebrates 2021 Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts Photos via Getty

Juno Temple and Phil Dunster kicked off the holiday season on October 26th by hosting Neiman Marcus' "Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger" holiday campaign at the Paramount Studios in LA. Lisa Rinna, Brad Goreski, Erin Walsh, and many others came together to view the department store's unveiling of this year's Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts. Guests were treated to a live performance of the dance featured in the new campaign video and the Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts were revealed in a series of curated vignettes.

Louis Vuitton's Artycapucines Dinner in LA Photos via BFA

For the third time, Louis Vuitton enlisted a group of artists from around to world to reimagine the brand's signature Capucines bag. To celebrate the new Artycapucines range, Miranda Kerr and Jamie Mizrahi hosted in intimate dinner at the John Lautner Harpel House in Los Angeles with guests like Kate Hudson, Jasmine Tookes, Orlando Bloom, Nicole Richie and Rachel Zoe.

KHAITE Celebrates New Shop Opening at Bergdorf Goodman Photos via BFA/ Rommel Demano

KHAITE has its own dedicated shop at Bergdorf Goodman now (located on the 6th floor), and to celebrate, the retailer hosted an intimate event at its BG Restaurant with views overlooking Central Park. Inside, guests including KHAITE's Catherine Holstein, Bergdorf Goodman's Linda Fargo, Yumi Shin and Elle Strauss, model Ella Emhoff and stylist Vanessa Traina were treated to a decadent tablescape, cocktails and canapés throughout the night.

Jodie Turner-Smith Hosts an Evening With COS Photos via BFA/ Zack Whitford

Actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith, face of COS' latest campaign, celebrated the label's Fall 2021 collection at the San Vicente Bungalows in LA. At an intimate cocktail party with family and friends like Joshua Jackson, Paloma Elsesser, and Janaya Future Khan, the Swedish brand's legacy was on full display complete with a sampling of their timeless garments.

Harris Reed and Missoma Take Over the Houdini Estate Photos via BFA/ Linnea Stephan

Rising London-based designer Harris Reed and jewelry brand Missoma launched their collaboration at The Houdini Estate in LA on October 13. Guests Alisha Boe, Shaun Ross, Shanina Shaik, Alisha Boe, and Aly & AJ were treated to a musical performance by Moses Sumney. On view were the gothic romantic accessories, which took inspiration from his "Romanticism Gone Nonbinary" aesthetic. The collaboration has already been worn by Billie Eilish.

Fashion Group International’s “Night of Stars” Gala Photos via Getty