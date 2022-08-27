Ezra Miller is trying to save their own superhero franchise.

According to an exclusive report from the Hollywood Reporter, the Justice League star and their CAA agent, Scott Metzger, met with Warner Bros. film chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy at the studio's primary lot in Burbank, Calif. The meeting was primarily called to discuss the fate of The Flash and Miller's role as the titular DCEU character, as well as how the latter planned to "stay on course" for the $200 million film's June 2023 release, per the outlet.

Further details were withheld from publication, the Hollywood Reporter did note that this was the first time Miller has spoken to either De Luca or Abdy, who reportedly asked them to "reaffirm their commitment to the movie as well as apologize for bringing negative attention to the production and the company." And while an "apologetic" Miller apparently assuaged their fears by obliging, sources said the actor only "vowed to seek help" in order to prevent the potential cancelation of the upcoming film, as they were "spooked by the notion of the film getting canceled and jolted to take action."

“They care about 'The Flash,'" as one insider divulged. "It’s one of their favorite characters to play.”

The meeting comes shortly after Miller broke their silence on a recent string of controversies and their recurring run-ins with the law, including a number of criminal complaints and arrests that range from grooming accusations to allegations of assault and harassment. In the statement, Miller apologized for their behavior and revealed that they were undergoing treatment for complex mental health issues.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior," Miller said. "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Neither Miller nor Warner Bros. have commented on the report. In the meantime though, you can read it for yourself here.