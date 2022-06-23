Ezra Miller is reportedly housing a mother and her three children at their Vermont farm.

According to Rolling Stone, sources speaking on the condition of anonymity "for fear of retribution" claimed the Fantastic Beasts star has the 25-year-old woman and her kids — ages one through five — living in an "unsafe" and "chaotic" situation. They alleged that Miller has unattended firearms and assault weapons "lying around" their home, with one insider saying the one-year-old child even placed a "loose bullet" inside her mouth. Purported footage shared with the publication also reportedly shows guns "propped up" next to a collection of stuffed animals.

Not only that, but the mother was quoted as saying that Miller has given her family a "healing haven" and a "safe environment" after allegedly experiencing abuse at the hands of her ex. Meanwhile, the father of her children denied all the abuse allegations to Rolling Stone and said he was simply concerned about his kids being around drugs and guns.

"I got a bad feeling in my stomach. I do want to go get my kids, they mean the fucking world to me," he told the outlet, before explaining that Miller had flown the woman and their children to Vermont from Hawaii.

This latest report follows a string of troubling accusations made against Miller. Earlier this year, the star was arrested twice in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct at a Hilo karaoke bar and again for allegedly assaulting a woman by throwing a chair at her head.

Additionally, Miller has also been hit with two orders of protection. The first comes from the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, who have accused Miller of "grooming" their child through "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior." Iron Eyes, however, has continued to deny their family's claims, saying that their "father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought."

The second order of protection was recently granted to a Massachusetts woman and her 12-year-old child, who told the Daily Beast that Miller allegedly flashed a gun at the group and threatened a neighbor who was present for the incident. The child also claimed Miller was "weirdly drawn to me" and described the encounter as "really uncomfortable" and "scary." However, Miller has yet to be served with either order, as authorities have been unable to locate them.

Read Rolling Stone's full report here.