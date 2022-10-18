Ezra Miller has plead not guilty to burglary charges after allegedly breaking into their neighbor's home earlier this year.

On Monday, October 17, The Flash star appeared virtually in court with attorney Lisa Shelkrot to deny one felony charge of burglary into an occupied dwelling and one misdemeanor charge of petty larceny, which stem from a May incident in which Miller allegedly broke into the home of their neighbor, Isaac Winokur. If found guilty, the controversial actor faces a maximum prison sentence of 26 years and over $2,000 in fines, per Deadline.

According to a (since-deleted) press release from August, Vermont State Police were alerted about a potential burglary that happened while Winokur was out. A subsequent investigation into the alleged home invasion found that three bottles of liquor were stolen from Winokur's pantry, where Miller claimed they were looking for ingredients for a recipe.

Deadline has also obtained a document detailing conditions of release, which states that Miller is prohibited from having "any contact" with Winokur and another neighbor named Aiden Early, "either by phone, in person, email, text, posting on social media," as well as “abuse or harass them."

On the heels of the hearings, Shelkrot said that "Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” in reference to the actor's recent public apology. The August statement — in which Miller claimed to be seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" — came in response to a series of past arrests and multiple highly disturbing allegations from the past year, which resulted in orders of protection for two separate families, grooming accusations related to Miller's apparent "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior" and reports about them allegedly housing a mother and her three young children in "unsafe" conditions. Prior to this, Hawaiian officials said Miller was the subject of ten 911 calls in the span of a month and that they were arrested twice, once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar and again for throwing a chair at a woman's head.

Miller's next hearing is slated for January 13, 2023. In the meantime, you can read Deadline's full report on their case here.