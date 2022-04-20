Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

According to local news outlet KITV4, the incident occurred early Tuesday morning at a private residence in Pahoa area of the Big Island's lower Puna District. Officials said that the Fantastic Beasts star became angry after being asked to leave the house and responded by throwing a chair at the 26-year-old woman, hitting in her head and leaving a half-inch cut. The woman apparently refused medical treatment.

Miller was later arrested and charged with second-degree assault by the Hawaii Island Police Department at traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. The nonbinary actor was then released around 4 a.m. There is an ongoing investigation.

This is the second time Hawaii police have taken Miller into custody in the past few weeks. In late March, the star was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar after allegedly "yelling obscenities" at other patrons, snatching a mic away from a woman mid-song and lunging toward a man playing darts. They were later released after posting a $500 bail.

Page Six also reported that Hawaiian officials have received 10 calls about Miller in less than a month, including from a couple who claimed Miller barged into their bedroom and threatened to "bury you and your slut wife." The couple subsequently filed for a restraining order, which was later dropped.

Following their first arrest, Warner Bros. executives held an emergency meeting about their recent behavior, including their alleged "meltdowns" while filming The Flash, before deciding to "pause" all of Miller's upcoming projects.

Miller has also previously come under scrutiny for a 2020 video, in which they appear to choke out a fan at an Icelandic bar, and more recently telling members a North Carolina Klu Klux Klan chapter to kill themselves with their own guns.

Miller has yet to comment.