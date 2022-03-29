Just a little more than a month out from their upcoming role in the latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series, Ezra Miller has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an altercation in a Hawaii bar.

According to local authorities, the nonbinary actor had been at a karaoke bar in Hilo Sunday night when they "became agitated" with some of the other patrons and started "yelling obscenities." Miller apparently snatched a microphone away from a woman at the establishment mid-song and lunged at another man who was playing darts. An attempt to calm Miller down was made by the owner of the bar to little avail.

Miller was ultimately arrested by Hawaiian law enforcement some time after midnight local time. They were later released from custody after posting the $500 bail. A representative for Miller have yet to issue an official statement or respond to request for comment on the incident.

This incident isn't the first time Miller's temper has gotten out of control. The actor previously made headlines in 2020 after a video surfaced of them appearing to choke out a fan at a bar in Iceland. They also courted a bit of controversy after telling members of a local North Carolina chapter of the KKK to kill themselves with their guns.

In addition to the aforementioned role in the Harry Potter spinoff, Miller is set to reprise their role as The Flash from Zach Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League in a new stand alone film slated to arrive some time in 2023. The upcoming addition to the DC cinematic universe, which has reportedly already been filmed, is directed by Andy Muschietti, who recently helmed the adaptation of Stephen King's It: Chapter Two back in 2019.