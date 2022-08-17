After months of gradually more and more concerning headlines, Ezra Miller has finally broken their silence on the recent string of arrests and allegations to apologize and say they're seeking treatment for their "complex mental health issues."

In a statement provided to Variety from a representative for the actor, Miller explained, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

The statement comes less than a week after Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont after authorities were alerted to a break in during which "several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present." This follows Miller's two prior arrests in Hawaii this year for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar and, in a separate incident, throwing a chair at a woman's head.

Miller's statement comes amidst word that Warner Bros. is currently thinking over possible options for what to do with their upcoming The Flash film, starring Miller. Several years in the works and $200 million to make, the Andy Muschietti-directed superhero film is supposedly a key release for the studio's plans for future movies in DC universe. Slated to come out June 23, 2023, the Hollywood Reporter reported that Warner Bros. was considering either a limited publicity run, downplaying Miller's involvement in the movie's marketing (which seems difficult considering they're playing the titular star) or, the nuclear option, shelving the project altogether.

Hopefully, this statement from Miller is a promising step in the right direction.