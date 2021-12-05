This week, Saddle Ranch in West Hollywood hosted Tom Ford Beauty's fragrance launch for Ombré Leather Parfum. The popular TikTok hangout was a perfect environment for the brand's new Wild West-inspired scent, which pays homage to Ford's Texas upbringing.

Guests, ranging from Lil Nas X to Sydney Sweeney and Adonis Bosso, attended the celebration, featuring a soundtrack of Dolly Parton and Shania Twain, the bar's notorious mechanical bull at its center, and "I got bucked by TF" tees handed out as parting gifts.

Beforehand, PAPER got ready with internet style star Everett Williams, who naturally wore snakeskin print and classic, Americana denim to fit Tom Ford's theme.