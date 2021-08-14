Grammy Award-winning artist Erykah Badu issued a public apology to Barack and Michelle Obama on Thursday.

The "Next Lifetime" singer was invited to the former president's exclusive 60th birthday bash in Martha's Vineyard. She posted an unauthorized video to social media that shows a bit of the Hawaiian luau-themed party. And Obama was spotted dancing without a face covering. Badu later took the clip down.

Related | Erykah Badu Is Making Incense That Smells Like Her Vagina

"Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the 'terrible guest' at such a sacred event for your family," Badu tweeted. "I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of 'how NOT ' to be"

The singer also made sure to address rumors that it was the Obamas that had asked her to take her post down and to apologize publicly. She replied to one tweeter saying, "Naw sis. It's just right thing."

Related | Barack Obama Confirms UFOs Definitely Exist

Artist Trap Beckham, who performed at the celebration, also issued an apology after many of the photos and videos he posted (and later took down) spread online. He also replied to Badu's tweet, saying, "Well said . Truly a misunderstanding and and a honest mistake."