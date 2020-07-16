This year marks Ermenegildo Zegna's 110th anniversary, and the brand is celebrating by putting on a "phygital" fashion show for its Summer 2021 collection, which was designed under lockdown by Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori under lockdown.

While details are being kept under wraps, the show will reportedly be a blend of cinematography, technology and digital techniques with real models filmed and photographed. The show will be held on that last day of Milan Fashion Week's digital platform.

Click the video, below, at 9 AM EST on Friday, July 16 to livestream the Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Summer 2021 runway.

What: Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Summer 2021

Where: Milan, Italy

When: Friday, 17 July 2020 at 9 AM EST