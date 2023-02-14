Eric Andre and Emrata Prove Goofy Guys Love Baddies With V-Day Nudes

Funny men like Eric Andre believe that they are the inheritors of this earth, and the baddies in their life certainly don't help the situation.

For weeks now, the internet has been ablaze with gossip about Andre's rumored girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski, fresh off back-to-back publicity trysts with Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson. If there were still any hesitations about the legitimacy of whatever it is the two are doing together — worry not! They've posted nudes as proof that at least they've seen each other naked.

On Valentine's Day, Andre posted a carousel of which showed him naked on the couch with Emrata posed up in the background as she snapped the pics. A heart emoji covered his wang, and the glass of wine in his hand dangled precariously over the very expensive rug. His caption reads: "💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine's Day 💘💘💘💘💘."

Earlier in the week, the two could be seen courtside at a Knicks game, posed up next to Diplo, Penn Badley and even Tracey Morgan. Their fits — casual jackets, bralette, statement tee, a sensible pant — exuded the easy breezy nature of their romance.

Emrata's love life has seen ups and downs since her divorce last year to her allegedly philandering ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, famous for not paying his rent. Shortly after her fling with Pete Davidson ended in December, which also included courtside dates, the My Body author was seen out and about with Andre at Sakagura in Midtown. A source told TMZ at the time that both seemed "super into each other." The hot and horny duo later jetted off to the Cayman Islands, where they were snapped smooching on the beach.

Pete Davidson is probably seething that his ex-fling successfully perfected the goofy guy/baddie formula with someone funnier than him.