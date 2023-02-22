Emrata Is 'Proud' to Be a Nickelodeon Character 'Forever'

Long live minor iCarly side character Tasha! May she be remembered in the hallowed halls of history forever.

Model-turned-mogul Emrata shared a TikTok memory of her brief guest spot as Tasha on iCarly. In the scene, iconic characters Sam and Gibby — played by Jennette McCurdy and Noah Munck respectively — argue about "going out and having fun." Shortly after Sam yells at Gibby that he "doesn’t want to sit home and be a loser," Tasha appears and asks him, "How long are you going to keep me waiting?"

While the context of the clip has changed significantly after the release of McCurdy’s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, Emrata is "proud" of the guest spot.

In the onscreen captions, Emrata writes, "I was 16 or 17 and took two weeks off school to shoot two episodes. I met Jennette McCurdy and her mom." She adds that Gibby was her "first love" and she's "proud to be Tasha forever."

One fan in the comments wrote he was "the best man you've ever dated."

In her memoir My Body, Emrata wrote that she was 14 when an agent saw her in the checkout line of a grocery store. She also claimed she landed her first audition in middle school, after which her parents would drive her to more auditions.

In other boyfriend news, the internet is still buzzing over whether or not she and Eric Andre are still an item. In a separate TikTok posted earlier in the week, the model could be seen pouting in bed wondering, "what you should do when a situationship ends?"

On V-Day, her and Andre made headlines for a series of nudes, which Andre captioned on Instagram: "💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine's Day 💘💘💘💘💘." Prior to the steamy self-portraits, the pair were snapped in the Cayman Islands and courtside at the Knicks.