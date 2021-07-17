Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker Headline Big Emo Nite Event

With the country transitioning back to what it was pre-pandemic, concerts, parties, events and festivals are picking up again. And Los Angeles party crew Emo Nite is giving people a whole new experience this year.

They're hosting their very first multi-day event: Emo Nite Vegas Vacation. It's going to be happening over four days and is going to be full of pool parties, club and resort takeovers, Vegas Strip Hotel stays, performances from iconic pop-punk and emo artists and much more.

A couple of the most-anticipated acts are Avril Lavigne and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Others in the lineup are The Maine, Sleeping With Sirens, MOD SUN, Mayday Parade, 3OH!3, Royal & the Serpent and more. Emo Nite is also known for huge surprise performances so it's safe to expect other major names in the music industry popping in for a set or two.

Vegas Vacation is going to be happening this fall from October 14-17. To find out more details, click here.