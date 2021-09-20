After a grueling week (no really, we are exhausted) of back-to-back events like NYFW, VMAs and the Met Gala, the Primetime Emmys came out of nowhere last night (during London Fashion Week no less) to remind everyone that the red carpet season isn't quite over just yet.

While not traditionally known as the most high fashion of the main Hollywood awards shows, the Emmys did deliver some delicious nuggets thanks to new nominees like Michaela Coel and Emma Corrin, who arrived in custom looks by Christopher John Rogers and Miu Miu, respectively.

Anya Taylor-Joy and her stylist Law Roach continue to show why they're a formidable duo with another striking Christian Dior Couture gown, while Marko Monroe pulled one of the standout looks from Carolina Herrera's Spring 2022 show straight from last week's runway for Symone. Also, surprisingly, Gen Z is finally heralding the return of old Hollywood glamour, which we saw with Billie Eilish at the Met and now Yara Shahidi in her Dior '50s silhouette confection.

In many ways, last night's proceedings had much more people taking risks on the red carpet than at the literal Met Gala (though, to be fair, the theme for that wasn't exactly as clear-cut as it could've been). You had Kerry Washington give you body-ody-ody in Etro, Cynthia Erivo serve full feather drama in Louis Vuitton and Elizabeth Olsen making The Row look like a red carpet pro.

Below, more of the Emmys' best-dressed celebrities.

Elizabeth Olsen in The Row

Mj Rodriguez in Versace

Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Kerry Washington in Etro

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

Yara Shahidi in Dior

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu

Symone in Carolina Herrera