PAPER People
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Booked x Busy
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are happening this Sunday, and this year they're doing something special to benefit children experiencing hunger during the pandemic.

The Television Academy announced that all the networks and streaming services competing for the titles have pledged to make a donation for every win. For every Emmy, they'll give $100,000 to No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger in the country.

Related | Will Celebrities Really Wear Pajamas to the Emmys?

With a total of 23 awards being handed out, and the TV academy pledging $500,000, that's $2.8 million being donated to the cause.

The Emmys are going to air on Sunday at 5 p.m. on ABC, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The show is happening remotely, and celebs will be allowed to switch from their usual black tie formal attire to "designer pajamas."

HBO limited series Watchmen was able to get the most nominations. And though more people of color have been included in the awards — with Billy Porter being the first Black gay man to win an acting Emmy last year — there's still been backlash over the lack of trans actors and the snubbing of the rest of the incredibly talented Pose cast.

See the full list of nominees here.

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like
Paper People 2020

PAPER People: @eyeamki

Creative direction by Agusta Yr / Styling by Erika Golcher