Emma Roberts is pregnant!

On Thursday, Us Weekly reported that the American Horror Story star was expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund — something her mother, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed in the comments of a since-deleted Instagram post.

"Thank you so much! Very excited," Cunningham wrote in response to a fan's congratulatory message. According to Entertainment Tonight, she also answered another fan asking if the news was true with a resounding, "Yes!!"

Roberts and Hedlund first sparked romance rumors in March 2019, following her split from long-time ex and former fiance, Evan Peters.

Congratulations!