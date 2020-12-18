Eminem has apologized to Rihanna over a diss track that "sided" with her ex, Chris Brown.

Last year, the rapper was criticized after a 7-second snippet of a song titled "Things Get Worse" was leaked on Reddit.

According to reports, the clip — which was taken from an old, unreleased track for his album Relapse — featured a line in which Eminem references Brown's 2009 felony assault charge against Rihanna by saying, "Of course I side with Chris Brown, I'd beat a bitch down too." That said, he's now apologized for the disturbing lyrics on his new record, Music to Be Murdered By — Side B.

After Eminem dropped the surprise album on Friday, it didn't take long for people to notice that the track "Zeus" contained a direct apology about the leaked snippet.

"But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna," he raps on the track. "For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri / It wasn't meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me."



Rihanna has yet to comment on either track. However, you can hear the apology around the 35-second mark, below.