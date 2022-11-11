Eminem is bringing a taste of his infamous Detroit-based restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to New York City. New Yorkers can feast on all their favorite Marshall Mathers-inspired dishes for nine days as part of the special pop-up. Mangia!

After a successful pop-up in Los Angeles, Mom’s Spaghetti is making its east coast debut in SoHo from November 10 to 19. The opening doubled as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Eminem's film 8 Mile, with the interiors including set recreations and limited-edition merch like a Carhartt “8 Mile”-inscribed Work Jacket we’re guaranteed to see on skaters all through the fall.

The rapper’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, announced the opening on Instagram. Rosenberg posted a picture of the storefront captioned “Rabbit, run!” referencing Eminem’s song off of the 8 Mile soundtrack, “-to the #8mile20 pop-up in NYC! We open today with @momsspaghettidetroit served hot, merch and experiences. RSVP at momsspaghetti.com for an appointment or walk up and wait for a slot.”

The storefront, created in partnership with Shopify, recommends an RSVP but also will welcome guests on a first-come, first-served basis to keep the fans happy.

The menu pulls out all the stops, giving diners the impossible decision between spaghetti, spaghetti with meatballs, and spaghetti with vegan “rabbit balls,” which are hopefully more appetizing than they sound.

“20 years later here we are serving spaghetti that came from a lyric I wrote for the movie,” Eminem said of the opening. “It started out as a joke but it’s become a reality and I’m really excited to be able to bring this concept from Detroit to NYC for the pop-up this month. B-Rabbit would be so proud!”

Located at 131 Greene Street, Mom’s Spaghetti will leave your knees weak and your arms heavy.