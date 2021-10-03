Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is coming out with a book entitled My Body this fall. And one of the biggest revelations she makes in the book is about the infamous “Blurred Lines" music video.

​According to Rolling Stone, Ratajkowski talks about an incident when Thicke allegedly returned to the music video’s set just to shoot with her. And she recounts that he was “a little drunk.”

​"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind," Ratajkowski writes. "I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke. He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses."

She continues in her account that director, Diane Martel, checked up on her once she saw it happen. "Diane's voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?' I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn't react — not really, not like I should have."

Martel told the Sunday Times Of London, "I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the fuck are you doing, that's it! The shoot is over!'" She said that Thicke apologized but was "contrite" after.

My Body talks about much more than just the incident with Thicke as it delves into Ratajkowski’s thoughts on what it means to be a woman and a commodity. The book is expected to come out on October 19, 2021.