Emily Ratajkowski doesn't want to be tied down.

Amidst the chatter surrounding her rumored romance with Pete Davidson, the supermodel took to TikTok on Thursday, November 17 to post a video of herself in a car, mouthing along to the words, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.” And naturally, the apparent revelation sent fans into a complete spiral.

"Where’s Pete?," as a commenter said, while another seemingly relieved fan stated that Ratajkowski deserved "so much better" than the former SNL star.

Meanwhile, others interpreted the TikTok as the My Body author's "way of saying she’s not dating anyone," while a second speculated that "sis trying to say Pete ain't the only one." All of which led to several more cheering her on, with one person saying, "Mood rn. You get disrespected and then you’re living your best life."

The aforementioned comment appears to be in reference to Ratajkowski's ongoing divorce proceedings from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, which was rumored to be the result of the Uncut Gems producer's alleged infidelity. In the wake of all this though, the star — who recently said she doesn't "really believe in straight people" — has been linked to several different people, including Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.

Granted, Ratajkowski made headlines this past week after she was supposedly spotted in Brooklyn with Davidson, who split from ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian in August after nine months of dating. Shortly afterwards, the two appeared to confirm their romance with a little PDA on Wednesday, giving credence to a report published by Us Weekly.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” a source told the tabloid on Monday, before adding that they're “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” But maybe he's not the only one.

Ratajkowski has yet to directly address the speculation. In the meantime though, you can watch the TikTok in question below.